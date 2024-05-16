Submit Release
AG Reyes Speaks at 2024 Children’s Justice Symposium

SNOWBIRD, UT—Attorney General Sean D. Reyes attended the Utah Children’s Justice Center (CJC) Symposium this week, which brings professionals together to learn about the latest advancements in child abuse prevention and intervention.

The CJC program promotes a multidisciplinary response to child abuse, providing a comfortable, neutral, child-friendly atmosphere for children to receive coordinated services during the child abuse investigative process. This three-day event gave professionals a platform to network, share best practices, and gain valuable insights from other experts in the field.

The 2024 CJC Symposium covered topics such as the power of connection, child abuse prevention strategies, navigating abuse investigations, human trafficking, advanced grooming, and innovative approaches to supporting child victims.

