NuWave Technology Partners Announces Acquisition of Rapid Green IT Services, Inc., along with formation of Team Prescott
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuWave Technology Partners (NuWave), a leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP), has announced the acquisition of Rapid Green IT Services, Inc. (Rapid Green). Rapid Green, founded in 2009, is a respected Managed IT Services Provider in the Lansing, MI area. Founded by the late Doug Kinney, Rapid Green has consistently provided exceptional managed IT service to companies in the region since its inception over 15 years ago.
The integration of Rapid Green into the NuWave family will add a deep bench of seasoned IT professionals, along with additional capabilities such as managed cybersecurity, compliance, cloud solutions, IT infrastructure management and AI (Artificial Intelligence)/automation expertise to Rapid Green’s clients. In addition to leveraging the expertise and experience of the talented team at Rapid Green, their clients can look forward to a seamless transition and continued delivery of top-tier IT solutions backed by the combined knowledge and expertise of the two entities.
This deal represents NuWave’s 4th acquisition since it was founded by Chad & Kyle Paalman in 2005. Recognizing that many MSP owners across the country have built great companies and are now starting to think about succession, Chad and Kyle formed a shared services company called Team Prescott (RideWithPrescott.us) earlier this year to provide back office to NuWave, Rapid Green and future MSP acquisitions.
“This acquisition marks a significant step in NuWave’s expansion strategy, solidifying its position as a market leader in the IT services industry. Going forward, future acquisitions will be completed through the Team Prescott organization,” stated Chad Paalman, CEO of Team Prescott.
“Most MSP owners I know started their businesses because they have a passion for IT and helping people. The classic story I often hear from successful MSP owners is that one day they woke up and they’re spending all of their time on administrative responsibilities including; managing payroll, accounting, legal, and dealing with HR. Team Prescott takes all of these administrative responsibilities off the MSP owner’s plate so that they can get back to spending time on the things they enjoy about their business,” said Chad Paalman
“MSP owners are being inundated daily by offers to sell their companies. Many MSP owners are starting to think about succession. We are building a national team of MSPs. For those owners who want to take some chips off the table, our offer gives these owners the opportunity to continue to stay engaged and join a larger organization with a deeper bench. Team Prescott also provides additional capabilities that many MSPs do not currently have such as AI/Automation, Compliance, DevOps, etc.” Chad Paalman added.
For further information and inquiries, please contact Devin Watt at info@nuwavepartners.com.
About NuWave Technology Partners:
NuWave Technology Partners, is a renowned provider of comprehensive IT solutions, offering a wide range of managed services, cloud solutions, and IT consultancy to businesses throughout Michigan. With a customer-centric approach and a team of seasoned IT professionals, NuWave Technology Partners is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions that drive business success.
