Prescott Welcomes New Advisory Board Member Dani Foy (Pickens)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prescott is honored to welcome their new advisory board member, Dani Foy. Foy is a national channel manager at Dialpad and has a prestigious background with several honors in her field. Foy’s incredible expertise in the channel will help Prescott as they continue to grow in 2022 and beyond.
"We are delighted to welcome Dani as our new advisory board member," said Jeff Farr, CEO of Prescott. "Prescott has established an exceptional group of advisors all of whom bring phenomenal expertise and leadership to the table. I have known Dani for many years and she is a great addition.”
Foy lives in the Dallas area with her family - her husband Dan, their two sons, Xander (eight y/o) and Callan (two y/o), and a husky named Khaleesi. Foy's passions aside from her family and channel business include yoga, traveling, and experiencing the world's cultures. Several years ago, she lived in Istanbul, Turkey as a private teacher.
Foy started in telecom 10 years ago with Windstream, then promoted to RingCentral, Zoom, and most recently Dialpad. A few of her notable accomplishments at her previous companies was being the RingCentral #1 globally ranked channel manager for 2018 and #1 globally ranked senior channel manager for 2019. She's especially proud of her role in creating and building channel programs/campaigns for her partners and the technology solutions distributors that she's supported over the years.
Foy is excited to join the Prescott family and bring her passion for business and partner relationships to help with Prescott’s channel expansion. They look forward to her guidance and expertise as they help their clients navigate the CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance frontier.
Dialpad is an innovative cloud communications platform that has doubled in size over the past 18 months and grown its channel team by 400% year over year. We’re grateful to Dialpad for fostering their channel team’s professional growth in supporting Foy’s alliance with Prescott.
Prescott is a compliance consulting firm specializing in CMMC and NIST SP 800-171. We help the companies that serve the US government’s federal agencies, to become more secure and increase revenue by achieving cybersecurity and privacy compliance. For more information, please visit www.prescott.us
Devin Watt
Prescott
