Illinois Payroll Jobs Up, Unemployment Rate Stable in April

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.8 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased +7,300 in April, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and released by IDES. The March revised unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, unchanged from the preliminary March unemployment rate. The March monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +12,700 to +10,000 jobs. The April unemployment rate and payroll jobs estimate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.

In April, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included: Professional and Business Services (+4,900), Private Education and Health Services (+3,400), and Leisure and Hospitality (+1,900). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll job declines included Financial Activities (-1,300), Government (-1,100), and Manufacturing

(-800).

"Expanded payroll jobs and a stable unemployment rate are both further indications that the Illinois labor market and economy remain strong," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES is committed to continuing to provide jobseekers and employers the resources they need to take advantage of new and expanding workforce opportunities."

"As payroll jobs steadily increase, DCEO continues to provide resources to support Illinois' job seekers, workers and employers," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Illinois' economy is strong, and the State of Illinois remains committed to investing in its growing world-class workforce."

The state's unemployment rate was +0.9 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for April. The national unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in April, up +0.1 percentage point from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was up +0.6 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.2 percent.

Compared to a year ago, total nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +37,400 jobs. However, there were losses across most major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases included: Professional and Business Services (-33,100), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-6,900), and Financial Activities (-6,800). The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Private Education and Health Services (+29,200), Government (+27,700), and Leisure and Hospitality (+19,600). In April, total nonfarm payrolls were up +0.6 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +1.8 percent in the nation.

The number of unemployed workers was 313,200, up +0.3 percent from the prior month, and up +17.1 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was up +0.1 percent over-the-month and up +1.3 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

IDES helps connect jobseekers to employers who are hiring in a number of ways, including hosting and co-hosting job fairs and hiring events with statewide workforce partners, and through maintaining Illinois JobLink (IJL), the state's largest job search engine. IJL is a tool used by jobseekers to look for work, and by employers who can post open and available positions for hire and browse resumes. Recently, IJL showed 57,462 posted resumes with 89,988 jobs available.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates









Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs - by Major Industry





Monthly 2019-2023 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here

Monthly 2019-2023 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here . "Other Services" include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.

About the Department of Employment Security

