Eleyet McConnell Launches New Single/Video Following Josie Music Awards Nomination

The Josie Awards-nominated husband and wife duo from Ohio follow their Top 5 UK iTunes hit with a bluesy country rock single, “Don’t Tell Me Why.”

Our music is about real life—the joys, the pains, and everything in between. We strive to connect with our listeners on a deep level, sharing stories that are not just ours but everyone’s” — Angie McConnell

URBANA, OH, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eleyet McConnell, the dynamic country rock duo from Central Ohio, is thrilled to announce the release of their new single, “Don’t Tell Me Why,” on May 10th. The song is a tantalizing track from their critically acclaimed debut LP, “Crazy World.” Fans can also look forward to an enthralling new video premiering next week, showcasing the duo’s vibrant energy and unique artistic vision.

“Don’t Tell Me Why” delivers a compelling blend of raw emotion and introspective lyrics, wrapped in the rich musical heritage that Angie (Eleyet) and Chris McConnell bring from their diverse influences. The single follows their successful Top 5 UK iTunes hit, “Surrender,” and continues to build on their reputation for creating music that resonates deeply with listeners. The new release comes on the heels of the duo’s recent Josie Music Awards nomination for Best Multi-Genre Duo.

Angie McConnell’s powerful voice and heartfelt songwriting, influenced by icons such as Beth Hart, Janis Joplin, and Merle Haggard, blend seamlessly with Chris McConnell’s soulful musical arrangements, reminiscent of classic 70s rock and blues. Together, they create a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

Since meeting in 2013 and beginning their collaborative songwriting journey, Angie and Chris have developed a musical synergy that is palpable both in the studio and on stage. Their songs reflect personal experiences and universal truths, delivered with an honesty that strikes a chord with audiences.

“Our music is about real life—the joys, the pains, and everything in between. We strive to connect with our listeners on a deep level, sharing stories that are not just ours but everyone’s,” says Angie McConnell.

With the release of “Don’t Tell Me Why,” Eleyet McConnell invites listeners to join them on a musical journey that promises to transcend boundaries and touch the soul. The new single, written by Angie and Chris, with Darla Northup, is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting chapter in their musical voyage.

For more information on Eleyet McConnell, please visit http://www.eleyetmcconnell.com