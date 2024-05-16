HHS Statement on DOJ Action Today

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is pleased that the NPRM issued by the Justice Department (DOJ) is consistent with our scheduling recommendation.* The scheduling review documents reflect HHS’ evaluation of the scientific and medical evidence and its scheduling recommendation to DOJ.”
* This content is undergoing Section 508 remediation. For immediate assistance, contact media@hhs.gov.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.