Hereward Farms Announces Sip, Savour, and Stroll Festival Among Lavender and Sunflowers
Experience tastes and tours at Hereward Farms' Sip, Savour, and Stroll event, set among lavender and sunflowers.
Explore Ontario this summer to boost local businesses and tourism. Our Sip, Savour, and Stroll event unites everyone in a delightful day trip that celebrates our region.”EAST GARAFRAXA, ON, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unique charm of Hereward Farms unfolds at the Sip, Savour, and Stroll festival, nestled within the picturesque landscape of over 6,000 lavender plants and 200,000 sunflowers on a 250-acre farm. Located just a short drive from Toronto, the festival offers an unforgettable day of natural beauty and culinary delights from July 24 to July 28, between 10 AM and 8 PM, all for just $50 per person plus tax.
Festival Highlights:
Sip: Guests can enjoy a complimentary drink from lavender-infused beverages or select wines provided by Creek Cox Wines of Fergus, Ontario.
Savour: A curated charcuterie box filled with local cheeses, meats, and gourmet snacks is available, perfect for enjoying amidst the blooms.
Stroll: Access to both the lavender and sunflower fields is included, with opportunities to Pick Your Own Lavender and Sunflowers at an additional cost.
Photography of the visit's picturesque scenery and memorable moments is encouraged.
Each ticket also includes a $10 coupon for the Lavender Lounge + Boutique, offering a selection of products crafted from farm-grown lavender.
Event Details:
Event: Sip, Savour + Stroll
Dates: July 24 to July 28, 2024
Time: 10 AM to 8 PM
Location: Hereward Farms, East Garafraxa, Ontario
Ticket Price: $50 per person plus tax
Exploring Ontario, including the Hills of Headwaters and the historic towns of Fergus and Elora, supports local businesses and boosts local tourism. The festival provides a delightful day trip opportunity, celebrating the best of the region while contributing to the vibrant local community. Tickets are available on the Hereward Farms website.
The vibrant region of Orangeville, Belwood, Grand Valley, Elora, and Fergus offers a journey through scenic landscapes and charming towns, supporting local tourism and businesses. Each visit fuels the local economy and sustains the area's cultural heritage. Supporting local businesses enriches travel and bolsters the community spirit. A day trip to the lavender farm enhances this experience, connecting visitors with nature while supporting the region’s cultural and economic vitality.
Guests can join the conversation and share their festival moments using #LavenderFarm #OntarioGetaways #SustainableFarming #HerewardFarms. Discover Ontario and explore the serene beauty of Hereward Farms.
About Hereward Farms:
Hereward Farms is a family-owned and operated lavender farm in East Garafraxa, Ontario. We are committed to sustainable farming practices and providing visitors with a memorable and educational experience. Our lavender is used in various products, including essential oils, candles, and body care items. If you're searching for a peaceful and picturesque day trip, consider visiting a lavender farm in Ontario. Not only will you be surrounded by fragrant lavender fields, but many farms also offer educational tours and a chance to purchase various lavender-based products. It's the perfect getaway for anyone looking to unwind and enjoy beautiful scenery. In 2023, they recently added 200,000 sunflowers to their 150-acre property.
Their Lavender Lounge + Boutique and Lavender Fields are open seasonally to visit. They have over 6,000 lavender plants and 200,000 sunflowers. They are just 20 minutes outside Orangeville, 20 minutes outside Fergus, and just over an hour from the GTA for that perfect weekend drive and experience. Discover your Ontario and what beautiful things we have to offer.
Julie Thurgood-Burnett
Hereward Farms Inc.
+1 226-779-4973
