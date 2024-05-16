Society for Academic Emergency Medicine Commits One Million Dollar Gift to SAEM Foundation
SAEM pledges a one-million-dollar gift to the SAEM Foundation, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to advancing emergency care research and education.
The SAEM Foundation has played a pivotal role in nurturing emergency care researchers and educators. This gift represents our dedication to fostering the Foundation's mission.”UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) marked its 35th anniversary and the opening ceremony of the SAEM24 Annual Meeting on May 15, 2024 with a momentous announcement. During this milestone event, SAEM proudly pledged a one-million-dollar gift to the SAEM Foundation, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to advancing emergency care research and education. The SAEM Foundation awards grants to emergency medicine researchers and educators to lead the advancement of academic emergency medicine through education, research, and professional development.
SAEM’s generous donation will be divided. Half will be allocated to bolstering the Foundation's endowment, ensuring its long-term sustainability. The remaining half will be designated for grant distributions over the next five years, providing immediate support for impactful initiatives within the academic emergency medicine community.
Dr. Ali Raja, president of SAEM, expressed his enthusiasm for the donation, stating, "The SAEM Foundation has played a pivotal role in nurturing emergency care researchers and educators. This gift represents our dedication to fostering both the immediate and enduring impact of the Foundation's mission."
The decision to distribute the donation in this manner aligns with SAEM's commitment to strategic philanthropy, aiming to maximize the Foundation's capacity to affect positive change in the field of academic emergency medicine. By investing in both the corpus and in immediate grant funding, SAEM seeks to ensure the Foundation's sustained growth while empowering innovative projects and initiatives.
In addition to this historic announcement, Dr. Raja took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of the most recent presidents of the SAEM Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Through their visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, these individuals have propelled the Foundation to unprecedented heights, fostering growth and impact within the emergency medicine community.
"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Drs. Manish Shah, Scott VanEpps, Adrian Tyndall, Brian Zink, Greg Volturo, Michelle Blanda, and Cherri Hobgood for their exceptional leadership," remarked Dr. Raja. "Their efforts have advanced the SAEM Foundation and enriched our specialty as a whole."
As SAEM embarks on its next chapter, this significant gift underscores its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in academic emergency medicine. Through strategic investments and collaborative efforts, SAEM and the SAEM Foundation remain steadfast in their pursuit of improving patient care and advancing the field of emergency medicine worldwide.
ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR ACADEMIC EMERGENCY MEDICINE
SAEM is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of care of the acutely ill and injured patient by leading the advancement of academic emergency medicine through education and research, advocacy, and professional development. To learn more about SAEM and the SAEM Foundation, visit saem.org.
