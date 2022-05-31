Adding Shock Index to the Minimum Criteria for Full Trauma Team Activation
EINPresswire.com/ -- The addition of shock index (SI) to the American College of Surgeons’ ACS-6 for trauma team activation increased sensitivity for emergent operative or procedural intervention (EOPI) with a larger decrease in specificity across all thresholds. That is the conclusion of the study titled "Predictive accuracy of adding shock index to the American College of Surgeons’ minimum criteria for full trauma team activation," to be published in the May 2022 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), a peer-reviewed journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).
The American College of Surgeons requires trauma centers to use six minimum criteria (ACS-6) for full trauma team activation: hypotension, gunshot wound to the neck or torso, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score < 9, respiratory compromise, transfers receiving blood transfusion, or physician discretion. The goal of this study was to evaluate the effect of adding varying SI thresholds to the ACS-6 in an adult trauma population. Findings show that inclusion of an SI threshold of ≥0.9 closely aligns with under- and over-triage benchmarks in this trauma registry cohort using a strict definition of trauma team activation need.
The authors suggest that further investigation should explore the effect of incorporating shock index into triage decisions for an undifferentiated trauma population to inform individual trauma center policy and American College of Surgeon's Committee on trauma requirements.
The lead author of the study is Taylor McCormick, MD, MSc, of the department of emergency medicine at Denver Health Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, and the department of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado. Results of the study are discussed in a recent AEM podcast.
###
ABOUT ACADEMIC EMERGENCY MEDICINE
Academic Emergency Medicine, the monthly journal of Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, features the best in peer-reviewed, cutting-edge original research relevant to the practice and investigation of emergency care. The above study is published open access and can be downloaded by following the DOI link: 10.1111/acem.14459. Journalists wishing to interview the authors may contact Tami Craig at tcraig@saem.org.
ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR ACADEMIC EMERGENCY MEDICINE
SAEM is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of care of the acutely ill and injured patient by leading the advancement of academic emergency medicine through education and research, advocacy, and professional development. To learn more, visit saem.org.
Tami Craig
The American College of Surgeons requires trauma centers to use six minimum criteria (ACS-6) for full trauma team activation: hypotension, gunshot wound to the neck or torso, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score < 9, respiratory compromise, transfers receiving blood transfusion, or physician discretion. The goal of this study was to evaluate the effect of adding varying SI thresholds to the ACS-6 in an adult trauma population. Findings show that inclusion of an SI threshold of ≥0.9 closely aligns with under- and over-triage benchmarks in this trauma registry cohort using a strict definition of trauma team activation need.
The authors suggest that further investigation should explore the effect of incorporating shock index into triage decisions for an undifferentiated trauma population to inform individual trauma center policy and American College of Surgeon's Committee on trauma requirements.
The lead author of the study is Taylor McCormick, MD, MSc, of the department of emergency medicine at Denver Health Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, and the department of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado. Results of the study are discussed in a recent AEM podcast.
###
ABOUT ACADEMIC EMERGENCY MEDICINE
Academic Emergency Medicine, the monthly journal of Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, features the best in peer-reviewed, cutting-edge original research relevant to the practice and investigation of emergency care. The above study is published open access and can be downloaded by following the DOI link: 10.1111/acem.14459. Journalists wishing to interview the authors may contact Tami Craig at tcraig@saem.org.
ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR ACADEMIC EMERGENCY MEDICINE
SAEM is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of care of the acutely ill and injured patient by leading the advancement of academic emergency medicine through education and research, advocacy, and professional development. To learn more, visit saem.org.
Tami Craig
SAEM
+1 8478135734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn