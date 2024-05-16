SAVI Named AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Unit Provider
EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions, is pleased to announce that the company has been named an official AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist™ (CTS®) Renewal Unit (RU) Provider. This will allow the more than 13,000 professionals around the world holding AVIXA’s CTS credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing SAVI technical certification training.
SAVI’s three-day hands-on training at the company’s Dallas headquarters covers master installation, configuration, and commissioning of a SAVI commercial AV system, including instruction on programming and integration of SAVI’s audio, video, networking, lighting, control, and automation solutions. Students will learn how to configure entire systems and, at the curriculum end, will submit their own dedicated project encompassing rack equipment, displays, audio zones, lighting, macros, and more – ready for commissioning. The curriculum also covers networking basics, custom drivers, no-code programming, and simplified third-party product integration.
“SAVI simplifies all facets of the custom integration process, radically reducing the time to design, program, and install commercial projects of all sizes. Yet, before new technicians start deploying SAVI, we want to arm them with the technical skillset to confidently deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers. It’s a win for our dealers, a win for their customers, and for their clientele,” said John Dorsey, SAVI founder and CEO.
For more than 30 years, AVIXA has administered the CTS program, which is recognized as the leading AV professional credential. There are three CTS credentials: general (CTS), design (CTS-D), and installation (CTS-I).
To obtain approval, RU programs must feature experienced instructors with clear evidence of qualifications in the session topic. Each class must contain at least one relevant learning objective or industry-related purpose; relate to a specific exam topic area and exam level and conclude with an assessment tool to demonstrate participants have grasped the objectives. These criteria are vigorously reviewed by AVIXA’s Certification Renewal Unit Committee.
To learn more about SAVI training, please visit www.hellosavi.com.
###
About the Certified Technology Specialist Credential
AVIXA’s Certified Technology Specialist, Certified Technology Specialist – Design and Certified Technology Specialist – Installation are the only audiovisual certification programs accredited by the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) United States representative, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Accepted by the U.S. Veterans Administration for reimbursement under the Montgomery G.I. Bill, AVIXA certification programs are designed to establish and maintain widespread credibility for the audiovisual industry and the professionals who perform the work. AVIXA's CTS, CTS-D, and CTS-I renew their credential every three years through continuing education. Each renewal candidate is required to attain 30 renewal units (RUs). To learn more about AVIXA International and the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) accreditations, visit AVIXA.org/certification.
About SAVI
Established in 2010, SAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com
Roslyn Ellis
