SAVI and Hanwha Vision Announce Strategic Partnership
SAVI now offers dealers advanced security and video surveillance solutions for commercial installations
Our collaboration arms integrators with a competitive toolkit to create commercial spaces that are safe, efficient, and truly remarkable.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Hanwha Vision, a global provider of advanced security and video surveillance systems. The collaboration marks another significant expansion of SAVI’s offering, giving commercial integrators a comprehensive one-stop shop for leading commercial audio, video, lighting, and, now, security solutions.
John Dorsey, SAVI CEO, expressed confidence in the partnership, highlighting Hanwha’s reputation for developing reliable hardware, intuitive software, and modern user interfaces. He emphasized Hanwha’s cost-effective systems and the benefits to AV dealers, “Our collaboration arms integrators with a competitive toolkit to create commercial spaces that are safe, efficient, and truly remarkable,” said Dorsey.
Recognized globally, Hanwha’s intelligent surveillance systems secure people, property, and data across diverse sectors like retail, hospitality, bars, restaurants, and more. Through the partnership, SAVI will distribute select Hanwha security surveillance solutions, including IP-based cameras, video management systems, smart analytics software, and a range of accessories tailored for modern demands:
Wisenet X Series and Wisenet 7 System on a Chip (SoC): Offering a suite of form factors designed for every environment, the Wisenet X Series boasts 150dB WDR, gyro sensor image stabilization, enhanced low-light performance, and advanced analytics. The Wisenet 7 SoC stands out with industry-leading cybersecurity features, clear images in any lighting, and superior lens distortion correction.
NVRs with Wisenet WAVE: Wisenet WAVE Video Management Software (VMS) expands the platform’s focus on cybersecurity, user-friendly operation, convenience, and interactivity, providing users with a robust surveillance foundation.
Wisenet AI: Catering to the diverse spectrum of customer needs, Wisenet AI empowers business owners with precise and timely surveillance capabilities, ensuring that ground-breaking solutions are accessible beyond high-end applications and revolutionizing traditional surveillance systems at more affordable rates.
Hanwha Vision products are available immediately through the SAVI Dealer Store or via Certified SAVI 3 Dealers. For more information on the partnership or to explore the range of SAVI solutions, please visit www.hellosavi.com.
About SAVI
Established in 2010, SAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com
About Hanwha Vision
Hanwha Vision (formerly Hanwha Techwin) has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics utilizing AI and cloud technologies. For more information, visit: HanwhaVision.com/
