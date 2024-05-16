MassDOT Partners with City of Brockton to Remind Drivers to Buckle Up  

Brockton — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with the City of Brockton, is announcing a comprehensive public education effort to increase seat belt use. According to a 2022 survey by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety, Brockton has one of the lowest seat belt use rates in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the municipality is a top ten location for all municipalities in the state for crashes, so the educational effort is focused on this community to encourage residents to protect themselves and those they care about by wearing seat belts. This education effort is a pilot and will run for the next year.

Educational signs have been placed around the city which read, "Protect Who You Love. Buckle Up, Brockton." Messages are being prominently displayed at locations including BAT (Brockton Area Transit) properties, at Campanelli Stadium, and on a 74-foot mural wall on the Boulangerie Saint Antoine Bakery on North Main Street. In addition to the visual campaign, organizers have collaborated with the Brockton School System to develop a seat belt education curriculum. This curriculum will be integrated into elementary school health, art, physical education, and music classes, ensuring that road safety becomes an integral part of the educational experience for Brockton's youth. New Heights Charter School students participated in a program to develop the pilot messaging and outreach.

“Safety is a top priority at MassDOT, and it is a pleasure to work together with the Brockton community on this community-wide educational effort, said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Through raising awareness around the city and educating young people, we’re hoping that we can underscore of how seatbelts save lives.”

“Addressing road safety is larger than just infrastructure improvements,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. It requires a multifaceted approach, which is why MassDOT collaborated with Travelers Marketing and the City of Brockton to develop an educational seatbelt campaign.

Groups engaged for this pilot include the Cape Verdean Association, New Heights Charter School, Massasoit Community College, Haitian Community Partners, the Old Colony Planning Council, and 24 Hr. Power. A survey is part of the pilot and community meetings will be held in Brockton in order to learn more about intrinsic beliefs and behaviors influencing seat belt use.

"I want to thank MassDOT and Travelers Marketing for launching this very important personal safety campaign," said Mayor of Brockton Robert F. Sullivan. "When I get into my car, I automatically buckle my seatbelt and I expect all my passengers to do the same. My children know that buckling their seatbelt is the first thing that happens when they get into anyone's car. It is critical. It can save your life."

“With Brockton’s diverse community, we must unite in emphasizing the critical importance of seat belt use,” said Moises Rodrigues, Executive Director of the Cape Verdean Association of Brockton. “Ensuring safety is a universal pledge to protect one another on the roads we share."

"Seat belts are a first and last line of defense for everyone driving or riding in a passenger vehicle, so it's vital that the message to buckle up gets out," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation. "What stands out about the Brockton campaign is that it was developed, from the start, with input from the community, so we think it will resonate and be effective."

According to a 2022 Massachusetts EOPSS Highway Safety Division survey, only 48% of Brockton residents used seatbelts, significantly lower than the national average of 92% reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In response, Travelers Marketing developed the campaign in partnership with community organizations and was funded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the National Road Safety Foundation.

The campaign launch marks a significant step in improving road safety and fostering a culture of responsible driving habits in Brockton. Through collaborative efforts and community engagement, "Protect Who You Love. Buckle Up, Brockton" aims to save lives and create safer streets for all residents.

For more information on crash data for cities and towns, please visit the MassDOT online portal, called IMPACT, at this link: https://apps.impact.dot.state.ma.us/cdp/home

###