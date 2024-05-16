Whoa Dough to Unveil Bulk Food Service Option at National Restaurant Association Show
New bulk food service package to include 240 ready-to-bake and safe to eat raw cookies in Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie flavorsHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, renowned for its innovative gluten-free, plant-based cookie dough, will showcase their latest addition to its product lineup at the National Restaurant Association Show from May 18th through the 21st at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #10332 to check out Whoa Dough and sample the brand’s newest addition, its ready-to-bake and safe to eat raw cookie dough, now available in a 240-count bulk food service option.
Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough, is excited about this addition to the company’s lineup and what it can mean for expansion within the market.
“We are seeing a growing need for gluten-free and plant-based dessert options, particularly in the food service space,” Goldstein said, adding that the new 240-count bulk food service option is a direct response to this trend and will be available for purchase in July.
“We hope that by offering this new food service option, more people will have the opportunity to enjoy one of their favorite treats from childhood despite dietary needs,” he added.
National Restaurant Association Show attendees will get to sample Whoa Dough's refrigerated ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Sugar Cookie Dough. Crafted to be gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher certified, Whoa Dough's cookie dough offers a delicious and allergen-friendly option for consumers.
For more information about Whoa Dough and the complete product line, visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, it is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
###
Press Contact:
Debbie Koke/ Orca Communications USA
Email: debbie.koke@orcapr.com
Samantha Worgull
Whoa Dough
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram