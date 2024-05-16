DNR enforcement actions, published 5/16/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent OrdersA consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Audubon County

Gerald Schultes

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Franklin County

Terrace Hill Sanitary Sewer District

Submit a wastewater treatment facility plan by September 1, 2024; submit a construction permit application by August 15, 2025; substantially complete the wastewater treatment facility upgrades by October 15, 2027; complete all wastewater treatment facility upgrades by May 1, 2028; and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.