Air quality permits for review, published 5/16/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Chickasaw County

Homeland Energy Solutions, LLC (HES) – 2779 Highway 24, Lawler, IA

Project No. 23-392

HES operates an ethanol production facility. This project is to amend 12 PSD construction permits due to the proposed increase in ethanol production from 200 to 250 million gallons of denatured ethanol per year at the Lawler, Iowa facility.

Public comment period ends June 14.