ELM MicroGrid and Partners Secure Third Consecutive 'Microgrid of the Year' Award for Solar Project in the Bahamas

Aerial photo of the solar microgrid on a private Exuma Cay in the Bahamas.

Innovative Solar Project on Exuma Cay Reduces Diesel Dependency by 93%, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Energy in the Caribbean

THE COLONY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A solar project supported by ELM MicroGrid was recognized with the Microgrid of the Year at 6th annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) Industry Awards in Miami in late April. This is the third time ELM and Solar Island Energy have received this recognition.

ELM MicroGrid, along with partners at Solar Island Energy, Bahamas Energy and Solar, and Azimuth Energy engineered and constructed a solar microgrid on a private Exuma Cay in the Bahamas.

This project consists of 1.6 MW of solar-energy power capacity and 5 MWh of ESS storage. The project integrates with the island’s existing diesel powerplant and is expected to offset about 93% annually of the diesel fuel burned to make electricity. That is a reduction of 93% in genset runtime, fuel consumption, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, unburned hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and sulfur & nitrogen oxides emissions. That is about 63,000 tons of lifetime carbon emission reduction, 450 railroad cars of coal, 170 acres of mangrove forest, or almost 5 million miles not driven in passenger vehicles. So far in the cooler spring season the diesel generators have not started in over a month.

Aron Bowman, President of ELM MicroGrid and ELM Solar, expressed, “We are incredibly proud to contribute to this project. The success of this and similar projects acknowledged at the CREF awards underscores the growing interest in microgrid and solar initiatives in the Caribbean. We eagerly anticipate further collaboration in the region alongside our outstanding partners."

Marc Lopata, PE, the President of Solar Island Energy and the Principal Engineer, emphasizing their longstanding partnership with ELM, echoed the sentiment, underscoring the role of ELM's product line in advancing the mainstream adoption of microgrids. The recognition at the CREF awards reaffirms the commitment of industry leaders like ELM MicroGrid and their partners to the development of resilient and renewable energy systems in the Caribbean, as championed by hosts New Energy Events through the CREF Industry Awards.