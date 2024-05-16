Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Refocus on Regulatory Signage Expertise
Our team ensures that every signage project not only meets the strict standards required in healthcare settings but also enhances the space visually.”DALLAS, TX, US, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH), leaders in providing visual communication solutions, today announced a new focus on their expertise in regulatory signage for healthcare facilities. Known for their tailored approach, HAC & QAH specialize in creating regulatory signage that not only complies with standards but also aligns seamlessly with the aesthetic and functional needs of healthcare environments.
Expertise in Regulatory Signage for Healthcare Facilities
Navigating the complexities of regulatory requirements in healthcare settings, HAC & QAH offer comprehensive and compliant signage solutions without compromising on design. Their service includes consultation on the best types of frames and installation methods suited to the specific architectural features of each facility. Whether dealing with traditional drywall or more challenging surfaces like tile and stone walls, HAC & QAH's adaptability in installation ensures that each signage project is executed flawlessly.
• Custom Frame Selection: HAC & QAH help clients choose frames that complement the style of their facility, enhancing the overall decor while meeting regulatory standards.
• Ease of Updating Signage: Understanding the dynamic nature of healthcare information, they design signage systems that allow for easy updates, accommodating the need for frequent changes without requiring complete replacements.
• Diverse Installation Styles: The company's expertise extends to various installation methods, ensuring secure and aesthetically pleasing setups on any wall type, including challenging surfaces like tile and stone.
A Commitment to Compliance and Aesthetics
"We pride ourselves on blending regulatory compliance with aesthetic excellence," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Our team ensures that every signage project not only meets the strict standards required in healthcare settings but also enhances the space visually."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our approach is to provide signage solutions that are not only practical and compliant but also well integrated into the healthcare environment. We understand the importance of creating spaces that feel welcoming and calming for patients and staff, and our signage solutions are a part of achieving that atmosphere."
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
