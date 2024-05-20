Stefan Zrenner appointed General Manager at Calibrite LLC
We are thrilled to welcome Stefan Zrenner to the team. His deep understanding of the digital imaging industry will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to customers worldwide”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calibrite, the global leader in color management solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers and content creators, proudly announces the appointment of Stefan Zrenner as its new General Manager.
— Geoffrey Clements & Jan Lederman, Co-Presidents at Calibrite.
Stefan Zrenner's career spans more than 30 years of experience in the color management industry, during which he held various regional and global positions in sales, marketing and product management. His broad understanding of market dynamics and a proven track record of success make him ideally suited to lead Calibrite's global business initiatives.
As the new General Manager, Stefan Zrenner will oversee Calibrite's operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. His strategic vision and extensive industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving Calibrite's growth and expansion in key markets worldwide.
Stefan Zrenner's appointment highlights Calibrite's dedication to delivering outstanding products and services to its worldwide customers. His leadership will be pivotal in guiding Calibrite's strategic vision and ensuring the company thrives in an ever-evolving marketplace.
"I am honored to join Calibrite as General Manager and excited about the opportunity to lead the company's global business initiatives," said Stefan Zrenner. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and foster innovation across Calibrite's diverse markets." - Stefan Zrenner
Calibrite is dedicated to providing the very best solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color-critical workflow.
MAC Group's mission is to supply passionate photographers, filmmakers, content creators, educators and students with the world's finest image-making tools, education and inspiration.
