Gov. Spencer J. Cox to hold monthly news conference

NEWS ADVISORY

May 16, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to hold monthly news conference

What: 

Gov. Cox will participate in his monthly news conference with reporters.

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

When:  

Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

Where: 

PBS Utah Studios

###

Note: The conference will be streamed live online at pbsutah.org/governor. It will also be streamed live on PBS Utah’s Facebook page: facebook.com/pbsutahRemote slots are available. Please email or call Kelton Wells, kwells@pbsutah.org/ 435-630-1565 with your choice. Available slots are first-come, first-serve. You can also submit a question over email for the host to ask on your behalf if time allows for it.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to hold monthly news conference

