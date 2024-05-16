NEWS ADVISORY
May 16, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer J. Cox to hold monthly news conference
What:
Gov. Cox will participate in his monthly news conference with reporters.
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
When:
Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m.
Where:
PBS Utah Studios
###
Note: The conference will be streamed live online at pbsutah.org/governor. It will also be streamed live on PBS Utah’s Facebook page: facebook.com/pbsutahRemote slots are available. Please email or call Kelton Wells, kwells@pbsutah.org/ 435-630-1565 with your choice. Available slots are first-come, first-serve. You can also submit a question over email for the host to ask on your behalf if time allows for it.