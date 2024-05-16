Texas Students to Compete at Nationals
The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) proudly commends the exceptional achievements of Texas students who participated in the Texas History Day (THD) contest recently held at the University of Texas and the Bullock Texas State History Museum. These remarkable young historians showcased their passion for history and represented schools from across Texas with distinction.
THD students, grades 6 to 12, came to Austin to compete at the state contest after first advancing through one of 19 regional contests. The top two placers in each category and division earned the opportunity to compete at the National History Day (NHD) competition at the University of Maryland June 9-13.
Students explored narratives in one of five categories: historical paper, exhibit, documentary, performance, or website. TSHA congratulates the following Texas students and wishes them the best of luck at the NHD contest:
Junior Division Paper:
• Maahi Singh from E F Green Middle School, Baytown
• Olivia Chavez from St. Patrick Cathedral School, El Paso
• Joshua Garcia from Kealing Middle School, Austin
Senior Division Paper:
• Harper Quale from Westlake High School, Austin
• Lena Cook from Belton High School, Belton
Junior Division Individual Documentary:
• Tisha Sinha from Otto Middle School, Plano
• Chelsea McGinnis from East Central Heritage Middle School, San Antonio
Senior Division Individual Documentary:
• Nabiha Ahmed from William B Travis High School, Sugar Land
• Aydin Burcham from Austin Peace Academy, Austin
Junior Division Group Documentary:
• Ella Yan and Iris Li from Sartartia Middle School, Sugar Land
• Alexandra Ward and Raisa Granado from Stell Middle School, Brownsville
Senior Division Group Documentary:
• Shivam Tripathi, Swathi Parameshwar, and Siya Tripathi from Plano East Senior High School, Plano
• Joy Xia, Julia Choi, Miranda Wang, Parisa Gopal, and Sara Bangale from Bellaire High School, Houston
Junior Division Individual Performance:
• Katherine Ford from Garcia Middle School, Brownsville
• Dalinda Hernandez from Stillman Middle School, Brownsville
Senior Division Individual Performance:
• Tori White from Nimitz High School, Houston
• Carson Cook from Odyssey Academy-Bay Area, Houston
Junior Division Group Performance:
• Daeli Navarro, Isabella Castaneda Garcia, Karol Arriaga, and Leandra Figueroa from Garcia Middle School, Brownsville
• Addison Winkler, April Adelman, Asa Metz, Ella Wright, and Mary MacNamara from A&M Consolidated Middle School, College Station
Senior Division Group Performance:
• Benjamin Clayton, Deron Turner, Egypt Dollmeyer, Isabella Vance, and Kate Vance from Princeton High School, Princeton
• Grace Garcia, Joaquin Pena, Pierce Grove, Valeria Pena, and Victoria Magana from Veterans Early Memorial High School, Brownville
Junior Individual Exhibit:
• Rece Barlow from Marathon Junior High School, Marathon
• Ava Flood from Cedar Bayou Junior High School, Baytown
Senior Individual Exhibit:
• Kevin Majka from Odyssey Academy-Bay Area, Houston
• Alexandra Bui from Lake Belton High School, Belton
Junior Division Group Exhibit:
• Annali Ramirez, Jonathan Lewis, Gabriel Ramirez, and Yashvir Singh Gill from E F Green Junior High School, Baytown
• Austin Thomas and Brycen Gardiner from Baytown Junior High School, Baytown
Senior Division Group Exhibit:
• Hazel Davison, Gabriela Gonzalez Alanis, and Stella Davison from Midway High School, Woodway
• Felicity Folk and Zeviel Piñeda from Veterans Memorial Early College High, Brownsville
Junior Division Individual Website:
• Nora Gillum from Dripping Springs Middle School, Dripping Springs
• Lilith Shue from Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio
Senior Division Individual Website:
• Grant Gillum from Dripping Springs High School, Dripping Springs
• Zihan Xu from Plano West Senior High School, Plano
Junior Division Group Website:
• Aliya Ajani, Ambika Nair, Seleste Banks, and Smrithi Buddeti from The Honor Roll School, Sugar Land
• Mia Espinosa and Theodore Espinosa from Stell Middle School, Brownsville
Senior Division Group Website:
• Mia Castaneda and Sofia McMahon from Young Women’s Leadership Academy, El Paso
• Rohan Palivela, Shreya Ravi Shankar, and Shravya Palivela from Plano East Senior High School, Plano
Furthermore, Rece Barlow, a student at Marathon Junior High in Marathon, Texas, will be among the 48 students chosen to display their exhibits in a live showcase at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on, June 12, 2024. Barlow advanced to the National contest by placing in the top two at the THD Junior Individual Exhibit category contest, held at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin in April, with his exhibit, Through the Eyes of Nimitz- The Battle of Midway, A Turning Point in WWII.
To see the full results and titles of all projects visit this link: https://www.tshaonline.org/press/texas-students-to-compete-at-nationals
