Special Olympics Georgia to host the 2024 Summer State Games
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is thrilled to host the 2024 State Summer Games on Friday, May 24th – Sunday, May 26th at Emory University, located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. SOGA is delighted to welcome back all athletes, coaches, sponsors, and volunteers as we prepare for this year’s competition. The event is open to all participants including the public and all outside spectators to be “Fans in the Stands!”
Throughout this weekend competition, more than 1,600 athletes will be competing in multiple events featuring Swimming, Gymnastics, Soccer, Soccer Skills, Tennis, Athletics (Track & Field), Flag Football, Cheerleading, Table Tennis, and Volleyball. Athletes will also have the wonderful opportunity to complete five different health screenings in the Healthy Athletes Disciplines of Special Smiles, Healthy Hearing, Opening Eyes, Fit Feet, and our new discipline – Strong Minds! The Healthy Athletes screenings will take place on Saturday, May 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Special Smiles, Healthy Hearing, and Opening Eyes Disciplines will take place inside the Emory Student Center in different rooms. The Fit Feet and Strong Minds Discipline will take place on McDonough Field, as a part of the Olympic Town festivities. Any athlete who participates in at least 3 health screenings will be eligible to enter the mobile e-gaming video game trailer, which will be parked behind the stage at McDonough Field! We are also giving away Chick-fil-A gift cards and a drawing for a Fitbit!
SOGA would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, Dunwoody Country Club, Marlow’s Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes as well as thank our Platinum State Sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company and Knights of Columbus, for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. We also thank our Games Presenting Sponsor: Honda USA Foundation.
"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." - Special Olympics Athlete Oath
For more information on all event logistics for the 2024 State Summer Games, please contact David Crawford at David.Crawford@SpecialOlympicsga.org.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.
Come cheer on the athletes while being a “Fan in the Stands!”
Special Olympics Georgia
maurissa.dugger@specialolympicsga.org
