Fantasy Island Amusement Park Celebrates Forty Years of Fun

Fantasy Island Amusement Park's 40th Anniversary Logo

BEACH HAVEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy Island Amusement Park is thrilled to announce the celebration of their 40th anniversary this summer! For the past four decades, the park has been a staple on Long Beach Island, offering thrilling rides, classic arcade games, and delicious treats.

Brian Wainwright, Chief Experience Officer at Fantasy Island Amusement Park, expresses deep appreciation for their visitors: “We are profoundly grateful for the wonderful guests who return to us year after year, creating cherished new memories with their loved ones. Reflecting on the past four decades and reliving these joyous moments with our guests is genuinely a privilege. Celebrating forty years of operation is not just a milestone—it's a testament to the enduring experiences we’ve shared together!”

Fantasy Island Amusement Park’s rich history dates back to 1984, when the Florimont, Phillips and Frey families purchased Hartman’s Amusement Park. Their vision was to bring a Victorian-style amusement park to Beach Haven, filled with rides to be enjoyed by children of all ages. Throughout their ownership, numerous enhancements were made to the park, including the introduction of the classic Carousel in 1988, iconic Sea Dragon in 1989 and the well-known “Kid’s Casino” arcade. Following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, the arcade was renovated and reopened in 2013

In 2018, the Wainwright family purchased Fantasy Island, ushering the park into a new era that has led to further enhancements, like the upgraded Arcade and Scoops Up Ice Cream Parlor. This past summer, Fantasy Island welcomed a brand-new Giant Wheel, a new Midway in the front of the park and introduced a custom-plush of one of the park’s sea-life characters, “Happy the Harbor Seal.”

As the park celebrates its 40th anniversary, guests can anticipate a season full of special celebrations and festivities, including specialty treats available throughout the park, limited edition merchandise and the return of guest favorite shows. Guests can participate in the celebration by submitting one of their favorite photo memories to be featured on a digital memory wall on the park’s website. More information can be found at FantasyIslandLBI.com/40th-anniversary/.

Additional enhancements at the park this summer will include three new ride upgrades, two new boardwalk games, and the addition of two new eateries (Park Pizza and Coaster Coffee). More information on all of these will be available soon!

Rides open for the season on Saturday, May 18 and will be open Saturdays and Sundays until opening daily for the summer on Friday, June 14. The Arcade is currently open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be open daily beginning Thursday, May 23.

About Fantasy Island Amusement Park

Established in 1984, Fantasy Island Amusement Park is the best place for family fun on Long Beach Island, NJ! Boasting 18 amusement rides, exciting boardwalk games, an upgraded arcade and delicious eateries, it’s a fun-filled destination for all ages. Fantasy Island is located between 7th and 8th streets in Beach Haven.

