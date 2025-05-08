Fantasy Island Amusement Park Awarded Prestigious IAAPA Brass Ring Award

Brian Wainwright, CEO of Fantasy Island Amusement Park, accepts the IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best Collective Visual Merchandise Display: Limited Operation. Fantasy Island Amusement Park Logo

BEACH HAVEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy Island Amusement Park is proud to announce a major industry honor: being awarded a 2024 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best Collective Visual Merchandise Display: Limited Operations. The award recognizes the parks reimagined Midway experience found just inside the front gates.

Presented by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the Brass Ring Awards are amongst the most prestigious awards in the global attractions industry. The name “Brass Ring” stems from the original carousels, where reaching for the brass ring symbolized the pursuit of excellence and reward. Today, the awards honor innovation, creativity, and excellence across amusement parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, and attractions worldwide.

“The IAAPA Brass Ring Award is widely regarded as the highest recognition in our industry,” said Brian Wainwright, Chief Experience Officer at Fantasy Island Amusement Park. “This award affirms the creativity, attention to detail, and passion our team puts into every element of the guest experience. The Midway was designed to spark joy and nostalgia while delivering visual excitement and immersive engagement—and to have that vision recognized by our industry’s global leaders is both humbling and incredibly rewarding.”

Fantasy Island’s Midway—a vibrant reimagining of the classic boardwalk experience—was recognized for its immersive visual appeal and engaging atmosphere. Featuring colorful games, eye-catching prize displays, family-friendly rides, and mouthwatering food outlets, the Midway blends tradition with creativity to deliver an unforgettable guest experience.

“When we acquired the park in 2018, we made a commitment to honor its history while elevating every guest touchpoint,” Wainwright added. “The Midway was a strategic effort to reimagine the guest arrival experience—transforming it into something dynamic, welcoming, and full of energy. This award not only validates that effort but inspires us to keep raising the bar for what Fantasy Island can be.”

The Wainwright family has invested in multiple enhancements since acquiring the park, including ride upgrades, a modernized arcade, and the architectural restructuring that relocated boardwalk-style games from the back of the park to the entrance area—creating the now award-winning Midway.

Fantasy Island recently launched its 41st season during Spring Break and is currently open on weekends. Guests are invited to come explore the Midway and enjoy all the rides, attractions, and fun that make the park a memorable destination on Long Beach Island.

For hours of operation and more information, visit FantasyIslandLBI.com

About Fantasy Island Amusement Park

Established in 1984, Fantasy Island Amusement Park is Long Beach Island’s premier destination for family entertainment. Featuring 18 amusement rides, exciting boardwalk games, a modern arcade and delicious eateries, it’s a fun-filled destination for all ages. Fantasy Island is located between 7th and 8th streets on Bay Avenue in Beach Haven.





