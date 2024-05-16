Submit Release
Petrol prices down in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, May 16 -  

 HÀ NỘI — Retail sale prices of petrol were adjusted down from 3pm on May 16 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by VNĐ508 to no more than VNĐ22,115 (US$0.87) per litre, while that of RON95-III fell by VNĐ409 to VNĐ23,135 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now priced at VNĐ19,873 and VNĐ19,908  per litre at the highest, up VNĐ26 and VNĐ207, respectively.

Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than VNĐ17,418 per kg, VNĐ85 lower than the previous adjustment.

The two ministries have decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund. — VNS

 

