Autotech & Accessories 2024 to drive innovation, industry development

HCM CITY – The 20th international exhibition on automobiles, motorcycles, electric vehicles and supporting industries (Autotech & Accessories 2024) was launched at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7 on May 16.

The event, themed "Create momentum for intense development," with a total area of over 15,000m2, features more than 400 booths from nearly 300 enterprises from Việt Nam, the United States, South Korea, Thailand, China, and Taiwan (China).

The exhibition has the participation of vehicle manufacturing enterprises such as SAMCO, MIV, electric car AIE, Sunway Bike, Viễn Phàm and Jiangsu Aitefu.

In addition, there are more than 300 brands such as Minh Thành Phát, Minamoto, New Super Power and MYS Việt Nam.

President of Asia Trade Fair & Business Promotion JSC (ATFA) Nguyễn Minh Ngọc said Vietnamese supporting industry currently consists mainly of components and parts with low technology. There are about 5,000 domestic businesses involved in supplying components and parts for the automobile and mechanical industries, but only 30 per cent are able to participate in the global value chain.

Vice president of Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Võ Tân Thành said, “The exhibition is expected to be a bridge for trade, enhancing commercial and investment promotion activities between Vietnamese enterprises and international ones in the automobile, motorcycle, electric vehicle and supporting industries.”

“The exhibition will become a stepping stone to promote the development of enterprises, helping them easily access new technology trends, new methods in production and business to seize development opportunities, and deeply participate in the global supply chain,” he added.

The event also includes networking events, seminars, and other activities.

This year features the "Innovation Day" event, showcasing 14 technology, engineering, product, and creative topics in fields such as automobiles, motorcycles, electric vehicles, and supporting industries.

It aims to encourage research and innovation activities, and to become a platform for inventors and researchers to showcase their creations, seek pathways to reach consumers and identify investment opportunities.

Additionally, the event features a daring car performance themed "Subaru 2024 Super Daredevil Car Show." This is a free show with performances concentrated on May 18 - 19, featuring the participation of Russ Swift, a driver with numerous Guinness World Records.

The event is organised by ATFA under the auspices of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Vietnam Association of Supporting Industries, and the Vietnam Auto Motorcycle Bicycle Association.

The event will last until May 19. – VNS