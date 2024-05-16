Submit Release
HCM City key industrial products showcased at Hà Nội expo

VIETNAM, May 16 -  

HÀ NỘI — A display of the most outstanding products in key industrial sectors in HCM City is among the highlights at the International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products, or VINAMAC Expo 2024, that is being held in Hà Nội from May 16 to 18.

The event also introduces the city’s industrial development programmes and business support policies for the benefit of local and foreign businesses for future cooperation and investment.

Organised by the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC and the HCM City Enterprise Support and Development Centre, the 19th VINAMAC EXPO has over 300 booths set up by 250 Vietnamese and foreign businesses in industrial machinery and equipment, control and automation, metallurgy, hand tools, welding and cutting technology, metal processing, electricity and energy.

Several seminars, business forums and competitions will be held as part of the exhibition.

According to the organisers, amid Việt Nam's efforts to shift towards a green economy, the application of advanced equipment and automation lines is a top priority, especially in manufacturing and metallurgy.

They also underlined the need to enhance cooperation with foreign firms with advanced technologies in green trade, green energy and green industry.

The exhibition is expected to create a platform for Vietnamese and foreign businesses, industry associations and organisations to exchange experiences, share knowledge, approach target customers, enhance brand recognition and boost sales, they added.

The next VINAMAC EXPO will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from November 21 to 23, and expects to attract 750 exhibitors. — VNS

 

 

 

 

 

