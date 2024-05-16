eMudhra Launches Upgraded emSigner Platform Tailored for Corporate Banking
emSigner is setting new benchmarks in the eSignature adoption in digital banking arena. We are delighted to witness its adoption by prominent banks and financial institutions worldwide”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pivotal development for the corporate banking sector, eMudhra today announced the release of an upgraded version of its eSignature platform, emSigner. This enhancement is poised to transform the landscape of eSignature based digital document workflow management in banking, fostering significant improvements in operational efficiencies, customer experience, and security measures.
— Kaushik Srinivasan, Co-founder of eMudhra
Innovative Features of the New emSigner Platform
The latest iteration of emSigner is equipped with cutting-edge features specifically designed to address the unique challenges of modern banking:
• Integrated Customer Portal: The newly designed customer portal offers a streamlined, intuitive interface that enables clients to efficiently manage, sign, and execute documents, meeting the fast-paced demands of retail and corporate banking.
• Enhanced Collaboration Tools: This feature promotes a collaborative environment, allowing bank teams to work seamlessly within and across departments, effectively dismantling traditional operational silos.
• Adaptive Signatory Workflows: With the introduction of flexible electronic signature workflows, the platform adapts dynamically to varying document-specific requirements, thereby enhancing adaptability and operational efficiency.
• Dual-Step Verification for Document Approval: emSigner now includes a robust maker/checker approval system, requiring each document to pass through a comprehensive two-step verification process, reinforcing security.
• Advanced Document Access Control: Sophisticated access control settings ensure that sensitive documents are accessible only to authorized personnel, maintaining stringent security protocols.
• Centralized Form Repository: A dedicated form center within emSigner provides streamlined access to standard banking forms, simplifying document handling and reducing administrative overhead.
Additional Verification Features for Enhanced Security
Further strengthening its utility, emSigner incorporates essential verification functionalities crucial for banking operations:
• Signatory Validation: Ensures that all signatory actions meet legal and regulatory standards, providing an additional layer of authenticity and compliance.
• Selfie Capture for Signer Identity Verification: This feature allows for real-time confirmation of a signer’s identity, critical for secure and verifiable transactions.
• Liveness Checks: Protects against fraud by ensuring that signatories are physically present during the signing process.
• Geo-Tagging: Adds location data to signings, offering greater traceability and security for remote transactions.
Strategic Impact on the Banking Industry
Kaushik Srinivasan, Co-founder of eMudhra, expressed his enthusiasm about the new platform: "With advanced collaborative tools, adaptive workflows, and comprehensive security features, emSigner is setting new benchmarks in the eSignature adoption in digital banking arena. We are delighted to witness its adoption by prominent banks and financial institutions worldwide.”
By modernizing the way banks handle digital documents, emSigner is at the forefront of the banking industry’s shift towards a completely digital and secure future using electronic signatures.
About eMudhra
Founded in 2008, eMudhra has been at the forefront of driving the world’s transition to a secure, integrated digital society based on trust and digital identity. The company has issued over 60 million digital identities and caters to enterprise customers in more than 21 countries, providing cutting-edge solutions in identity verification, authentication, and electronic signature based workflow management. For more information, visit https://emudhra.com
For more detailed information about emSigner, please visit https://www.emsigner.com
