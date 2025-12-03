New Jersey Film Academy Presents ‘Breaking In’ Lecture Series with Hollywood Icon Armand Assante

Join NJFA for an evening w/ award-winning actor Armand Assante. Learn how he entered the world of storytelling in films Gotti, Mambo Kings & American Gangster

LINCROFT, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Film Academy proudly announces the next installment of its Breaking In Lecture Series, featuring an intimate evening with award-winning actor Armand Assante . The event will take place Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 6:30 PM at Brookdale Community College’s Navesink Room in the Student Life Center.Assante, whose unmistakable presence and depth have defined some of the most enduring films of the last four decades, will discuss his entry into the world of storytelling and the relentless craft that has sustained his career. Audiences will hear firsthand accounts from an actor whose work includes unforgettable roles in Gotti, The Mambo Kings, American Gangster, Private Benjamin, and his current project, Revival.The evening will offer attendees the rare chance to engage directly with a Hollywood mainstay whose influence spans film, television, and stage. From creative breakthroughs to career challenges, Assante will guide guests through the realities of a life devoted to performance.The conversation will be moderated by Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone.EVENT DETAILSDate: Wednesday, January 28, 2026Time: 6:30 PMLocation: Brookdale Community CollegeNavesink Room, Student Life CenterParking Lot 7765 Newman Springs RoadLincroft, NJ 07738TICKETS:$25 General AdmissionFREE for all Brookdale studentsRSVP:Call Daniel Colaianni at 732-224-2683Email dcolaianni@brookdalecc.eduMEDIA INQUIRIES:Members of the press interested who are interested in attending or arranging an interview with Armand Assante, please contact Workhouse CEO, Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.comABOUT THE NEW JERSEY FILM ACADEMYThe New Jersey Film Academy (NJFA) is a statewide education initiative dedicated to preparing the next generation of filmmakers, storytellers, and entertainment professionals. Operating across a network of New Jersey’s leading community colleges, NJFA delivers hands-on training taught by industry practitioners working in film, television, digital media, and the performing arts.Through immersive courses, master classes, and the acclaimed Breaking In Lecture Series, NJFA connects students directly with award-winning actors, directors, producers, and creative executives. The Academy’s mission is simple: provide accessible, high-impact professional training that opens doors to real careers in the entertainment industry.With partner campuses that reach every region of the state, NJFA serves as an entry point for emerging talent — a place where skills are developed, relationships are built, and careers begin.New Jersey Film AcademyWhere the best in the biz begin.Partner Colleges:Atlantic Cape CC, Brookdale Community College, Camden County College, County College of Morris, Essex County College, Hudson County CC, Mercer County CC, Middlesex College, Raritan Valley CC, Rowan College of South Jersey, Union College of Union County.

