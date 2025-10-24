MOOR Yacht Crews Launches Smart-Matching Platform at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new digital platform built for the global yachting workforce, MOOR Yacht Crews , will make its official debut during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, offering a smarter, faster, and more transparent way for yacht owners, captains, and crew to connect.Developed by Emery Wallerich , a former Chief Stewardess and one of the industry’s most visible content creators, MOOR Yacht Crews introduces a purpose-built alternative to outdated job boards and fragmented crew listings. The app applies smart-matching technology to pair crew and employers based not only on skills and certifications but also on cultural, operational, and lifestyle compatibility — a combination that aims to reduce turnover and strengthen onboard cohesion.The launch comes at a critical time for the luxury yacht industry. Despite rapid growth in vessel production and charter demand, recruitment and retention remain persistent challenges. Surveys have shown that nearly 40 percent of junior superyacht crew leave their positions within a short period, a churn rate that drives up costs and undermines continuity aboard vessels. Employers often rely on generic job sites, word-of-mouth referrals, or slow placement services ill-suited to the speed and specificity of today’s yachting operations.MOOR’s model addresses those inefficiencies directly. Crew members create verified profiles that emphasize experience, preferences, and onboard values. Employers can search, shortlist, and engage with candidates whose profiles align with the vessel’s mission, guest expectations, and existing team dynamic. The result is a more accurate and efficient matching process that benefits both sides of the industry equation.The app also reflects a broader shift toward digital modernization within the yachting sector, which has been slower than other luxury industries to adopt next-generation hiring tools. As yachts grow in size and technological complexity, the need for precise placements has become essential. MOOR’s integration of communication tools, verified identity layers, and intuitive filters positions it to serve as an industry standard for digital recruitment.The platform’s launch at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show marks a strategic debut. The annual event is the largest in-water boat show in the world, drawing tens of thousands of professionals, from yacht brokers and shipyards to captains and deckhands. MOOR’s activation will include live demonstrations, QR-based registration, and in-person onboarding for early adopters among both crew and employers. The in-person visibility and digital functionality are designed to build network momentum immediately following the show.The timing also reflects a larger transformation within yachting culture itself. Employers are increasingly prioritizing crew cohesion, communication, and long-term fit over rapid placement. Younger crew, meanwhile, are seeking greater transparency, balance, and predictability in their careers. MOOR aims to bring these expectations into alignment through a platform that operates more like a professional network than a classified board — emphasizing verified information, mutual visibility, and shared accountability.Founder Emery Wallerich brings firsthand understanding of those dynamics. After graduating from Oregon State University in 2019, she joined the yachting industry and rose through the ranks from deck/stew to chief stewardess. Her experience navigating crew turnover, lifestyle pressures, and the lack of reliable recruitment systems inspired the concept for MOOR. Today, Wallerich has built a substantial audience across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok under the handle @thatyachtiemery, where she documents the realities of crew life and the evolving culture of the industry. Her credibility and reach have already generated early interest and sign-ups ahead of the platform’s public unveiling.The MOOR team believes the initiative will help professionalize an industry still reliant on informal channels and outdated infrastructure. By emphasizing compatibility, transparency, and responsiveness, the company hopes to redefine what “fit” means in an industry where chemistry can be as crucial as certification.With its official debut at Fort Lauderdale, MOOR sets out to fill a longstanding gap in yacht staffing and build a scalable, modern ecosystem for maritime employment — one that supports not only the efficiency of the industry but the wellbeing and sustainability of those who make it run.MOOR Yacht CrewsMOOR Yacht Crews is a purpose-built digital platform for the global yachting workforce. Designed to connect employers and crew through a smart-matching process, the app emphasizes transparency, verified profiles, and cultural compatibility to improve hiring, onboarding, and retention. Founded by yacht industry professional and creator Emery Wallerich, MOOR aims to modernize how yachts recruit, retain, and manage talent across the luxury maritime sector.Learn more at Instagram as @emerywallerich and on YouTube andTikTok as @thatyachtiemery

