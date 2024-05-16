MRCOOL establishing franchise operations in McCormick County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – MRCOOL, a leading provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and equipment, today announced a franchise operation in McCormick County. The $3.1 million investment will create 17 new jobs over the next five years. HVAC Distributing, LLC. will operate the facility.

The MRCOOL brand is known for its innovative and energy-efficient HVAC product lines including the DIY Ductless Mini-Splits, GeoCool Inverter Series, Universal Series and Central Ducted Hyper Heat Series heat pumps.

The company will upfit the existing building located at 1559 S. Main Street, McCormick. The new operation will serve as a MRCOOL franchise location where the company will sell and distribute MRCOOL products and related services.

Hiring for the McCormick County facility has already begun. Individuals interested in joining the MRCOOL team should email support@mrcoolfranchising.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $340,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to McCormick County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“MRCOOL is thrilled to announce the establishment of a franchise operation in McCormick, aimed at providing South Carolina residents with affordable, innovative and energy-efficient HVAC systems. We’re eager to deliver cutting-edge products to our industry HVAC partners and valued customers, ensuring comfort and heating and cooling sustainability through the state.” -MRCOOL Franchise Division President Nathan Rowton

“We celebrate MRCOOL’s decision to invest and create opportunities in McCormick County. South Carolina’s advantageous location and business-friendly environment make it the ideal location for companies like MRCOOL to find sustained success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s rural communities are a critical part of our state’s economy, and we are pleased MRCOOL selected McCormick County for its first South Carolina operation. This investment and the 17 jobs it creates will provide new opportunities and, ultimately, benefit the region.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“On behalf of the county council and residents of McCormick County, we welcome MRCOOL to our community. We are pleased that MRCOOL has selected McCormick County as a place to locate its new East Coast operation. We look forward to the upfit and renovation of the former Riegel Textile facility to create jobs and provide an economic boost for McCormick County.” -McCormick County Council Chairman Charles Jennings

“South Carolina Ports looks forward to supporting MRCOOL’s new operation in McCormick County by providing direct access to global markets. SC Ports delivers reliable, highly productive port service to support growing companies in our state.” -SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin

FIVE FAST FACTS