Amphitrite Digital’s Tall Ship Windy Sets Sail for the 2024 Season
Tall Ship Windy Offers Unforgettable Chicago Cruises from Navy Pier
We're excited to get underway this season under the leadership of Captain Rick Stage, our General Manager; our diverse charter offerings and special events, offer something for everyone to enjoy!”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital, a maritime Tours, Activities and Attractions market leader, announces Tall Ship Windy is opening for the 2024 Chicago sailing season on May 17th.
Tall Ship Windy closed for the winter in October 2023, following a remarkable year in which they hosted more than 30,000 guests. Marking its third season under Amphitrite Digital’s operation, Tall Ship Windy invites guests to embark on a journey of discovery and adventure, beginning with its opening weekend on May 17, 18 and 19, 2024, followed by daily excursions returning on May 23, 2024.
Setting sail from Chicago's historic Navy Pier, Tall Ship Windy promises an array of unforgettable cruises. Tall Ship Windy will continue to thrill locals and visitors with its captivating cruises and engaging programs this year. Guests can immerse themselves in the rich history and breathtaking skyline views of the Windy City through our renowned Skyline Lake Michigan Cruises, featuring thrilling Pirate and Maritime Stories and insightful narrated Chicago Architectural Tours.
Tall Ship Windy will also host several special event sails this season, including the Chicago Air & Water Show and monthly Friday Night Pirate's Pub Sails, complete with an onboard DJ. Returning this season by popular demand is Windy's signature Monday Night Blues concert series, offering guests the chance to groove to live music while sailing the serene waters of Lake Michigan.
Daily happy hour specials and breathtaking Sunset Cruises provide the perfect backdrop for memorable evenings with loved ones. For those seeking a blend of education and adventure, Tall Ship Windy's Educational Sail returns on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, offering an enriching experience for guests of all ages.
Of course, no visit to Tall Ship Windy would be complete without witnessing the spectacular weekly fireworks display from the best vantage point—the water.
"We're excited to get underway with our season under the leadership of Captain Rick Stage, who joined us at the end of last season as our General Manager," said Amphitrite Digital’s President Hope Stawski. "With our diverse lineup of cruises and special events, there's something for everyone to enjoy as we set sail once again from Navy Pier."
Whether it's a romantic sunset cruise, a family-friendly adventure, or an evening of live music under the stars, Tall Ship Windy promises an exceptional experience on the waters of Lake Michigan.
To book your cruise with Tall Ship Windy and experience the magic of sailing in Chicago, visit www.tallshipwindy.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital is a maritime experience company that serves guests in the In-destination tours, activities & attractions (TAA) market. The Company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Amphitrite Digital has several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida. Amphitrite Digital serves more than 98,000 tour and event guests annually and is already one of North America's largest maritime tour activity operators. For more information, please visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
