Leading Maritime Tour Operator Announces Preliminary Full Year 2023 Results
Record Guest Count Drives Revenue Growth of 74%
Continued investment and returns from our consumer-direct brand activation campaigns demonstrate that our organic growth strategy supplemented by a buy-then-build operating model is proving to work.”ST. THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital, a leading maritime tour activity operator, today announced preliminary financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.
— Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski
Preliminary Full Year 2023 Results
- Net sales of $8 million – up 74% YoY compared to $4.6 million year ending 2022
- Hosted over 98,000 guests for the “best day of their vacation” – up 145% YoY
- Amphitrite Digital’s operating units, Seas the Day Charters in the Virgin Islands and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida, were selected for Tripadvisor’s “2023 Travelers’ Choice Award,” which recognizes the top 10% of tour activity operators
Amphitrite Digital’s President Hope Stawski noted, “These results highlight the progress we’ve made leveraging tuck-in acquisitions this year, subsequent investments in revitalizing the fleets, and our introduction of unique programming that ensures our industry-leading guest satisfaction. Tripadvisor's selection of Seas the Day Charters USVI and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports for their 2023 “Travelers’ Choice Award” recognizes the hard work and professionalism of Amphitrite Digital’s captains and crew. The continued investment and returns from our consumer-direct brand activation campaigns demonstrate that our organic growth strategy supplemented by a buy-then-build operating model is proving to work for our guests, crew and shareholders.”
Amphitrite Digital continues to make significant strides to provide shareholder value and make it easier for U.S. and international investors to access and invest in our Company. Following Amphitrite Digital's February 13, 2024 achievement of becoming an SEC 34 Act reporting company, on March 6, 2024, the Company announced its intent to list its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market, a recognized public market for emerging and growth-stage companies.
Amphitrite Digital’s Executive Chairman Scott Stawski shared, “The Company is committed to creating long-term value for our captains, crew and shareholders. We believe listing Amphitrite Digital’s common shares on the OTCQB will provide our shareholders with liquidity options and further opportunities for the Company to achieve our growth plans.” Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market underscores Amphitrite Digital’s commitment to facilitating greater engagement with its investor community and unlocking new capital channels to continue our growth into new geographies. With the process underway, Amphitrite Digital is targeting to complete the application with the OTC Markets within the first half of this year.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital is a maritime experience company that serves guests in the In-destination tours, activities & attractions (TAA) market. The Company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Amphitrite Digital has several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida. Amphitrite Digital serves more than 98,000 tour and event guests annually and is already one of North America's largest maritime tour activity operators. For more information, please visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “committed,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Amphitrite Digital’s registration statement with the SEC. Except as required by law, Amphitrite Digital has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.
