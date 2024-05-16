UM’s Portuguese Language Summer Programme now open for applications

MACAU, May 16 - The 38th Portuguese Language Summer Programme, organised by the Department of Portuguese of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of the University of Macau (UM), is now open for applications. The application deadline is 15 June, and interested individuals are welcome to apply. The summer programme is a key project in UM’s training of bilingual professionals.

This year’s summer programme will take place from 8 July to 26 July. It will include language courses, theme-based courses, and various cultural clubs designed to improve participants’ Portuguese language skills, expand their sociolinguistic and pragmatic knowledge, and enhance their sociocultural skills and intercultural awareness.

The language courses will be offered at four different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): basic (A1), elementary (A2), intermediate (B1 and B2), and advanced (C). Upon enrolment, participants will be required to take a placement test to determine the level that best fits their linguistic profile. The language courses will run from 9:00am to 1:00pm, with a total of 60 study hours.

The language courses will also be supplemented by 15 hours of guided self-study. In addition to sessions aimed at developing participants’ written and oral skills, the language courses will include sessions dedicated to grammar, vocabulary, and other level-appropriate content. The theme-based courses will cover literature, history, international relations, translation, and other topics related to the culture of Portuguese-speaking countries. Furthermore, participants can take part in the evening clubs, which will include workshops related to Portuguese-speaking countries, such as dance, music, poetry, body language, gastronomy, and oenology.

Participants will have access to free textbooks and other supplementary materials for all courses and cultural activities. Participants who have completed 80 per cent of the classes will receive a certificate, which will contain information about their course performance. To apply for the summer programme, please visit https://fah.um.edu.mo/dportsummerprogramme2024/.