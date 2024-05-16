Governor Mills Announces Opening of Storm Relief Funding Applications for Small Businesses and Municipalities

Announcement follows opening of applications for $25 million in funding to repair and restore working waterfronts

Governor Janet Mills announced today that applications are now available for Maine small businesses and municipalities to help them rebuild and recover from the severe storms in December and January.

The Department of Economic and Community Development today launched applications for $10 million in funding for Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations through its new Business Recovery and Resilience Fund to make storm-related repairs and strengthen infrastructure to withstand future storms.

Meanwhile, the Maine Department of Transportation today launched applications for $25 million in funding for Maine municipalities through the Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund, an initiative launched by the Governor in 2021, to rebuild infrastructure that is resilient and that provides community, economic, and environmental benefits.

The funding is made available as part of the $60 million storm relief package secured by the Governor and approved by the Legislature. These funding opportunities build on the Governor’s recent announcement of the opening of applications for $25 million to help damaged working waterfront properties rebuild.

“The severe storms in December and January disrupted businesses during the busy holiday season and created significant hardship for communities across Maine,” said Governor Janet Mills. “These funds will help Maine small businesses and communities rebuild and do so in a way that better prepares us to withstand the next storm. I encourage all eligible Maine businesses and municipalities to consider applying.”

“Many Maine businesses were impacted during the three winter storms,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. “These funds will make a big impact in helping businesses recover from the damaging storms and are an investment in long term sustainability as businesses build resilience to a changing climate.”

“MaineDOT is proud to help expedite the availability of these new resources to the municipal, tribal, and infrastructure districts that have been impacted by recent severe weather events,” said Bruce Van Note, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation. “This funding will not only help rebuild what was damaged, but it will also improve the resiliency of this infrastructure moving forward.”

The Business Recovery and Resilience Fund

The Business Recovery and Resilience Fund, a new fund, will provide grants for businesses and organizations, including nonprofit organizations, that have been affected by severe weather-related events. Business and non-profit applicants may request up to $100,000 toward design, permitting and construction costs for their project. Projects receiving grants may include a recovery component for damage sustained and must include efforts to increase business resilience to future storms and other climate conditions.

Funds awarded through the program may not be used to pay more than 50 percent of total project costs, with applicants providing matching funds equal to the total amount requested. Applications must show that the funding will support efforts to make properties resilient to future weather events.

The application and a Frequently Asked Questions document with additional information are available here. Applications are due by no later than 11:59 pm on June 25, 2024. Funds are expected to be available on August 9, 2024.

The Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund

The Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund (MIAF) provides one-time funding to municipal, tribal, and infrastructure districts to adapt their critical infrastructure to reduce vulnerability to climate change. All projects must demonstrate increased resilience to future storm and flooding impacts. MIAF applicants may request up to $75,000 to support scoping and design and up to $4 million for direct construction costs or to support matching funds for construction. Applicants are required to provide at least five percent local match.

The applications with additional information are available here. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on July 1, 2024.

Because the storm relief package, which was introduced by the Governor in February, was approved by the Legislature with a majority vote as part of the budget, it will become available on August 9, 2024, 90 days following the adjournment of the Legislature.