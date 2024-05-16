EuropeTripDeals.com: Stockholm’s Top 10 Concerts of 2024 Announced

Several world-famous musicians to visit Sweden's capital city

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockholm is renowned for lively and vibrant cultural events, and the city's concert scene is no exception. EuropeTripDeals.com recently reviewed and narrowed down hundreds of upcoming musical events to identify the most popular offerings.

Here’s their list of the “Top 10 Stockholm Concerts of 2024”.:

10. Glen Miller Orchestra (28 May, Konserthuset)

9. Kygo (13 November, Tele2 Arena)

8. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds (3 October, Hovet)

7. Nicki Minaj (12 June, Tele2 Arena)

6. Tool (25 June, Tele2 Arena)

5. P!NK (25 July, Friends Arena)

4. Rod Stewart (8 June, Tele2 Arena)

3. Justin Timberlake (2 September, Tele2 Arena)

2. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (15 & 18 July, Friends Arena)

1. Taylor Swift (17-19 May, Friends Arena)

Acts receiving honorable mention include: Morgan Wallen (Friends Arena); Sam Smith, Deep Purple & Heart (Gröna Lund); and Doja Cat, Greta van Fleet & Bring Me the Horizon (STHLM Fields).

(Note: Time period covered is 15 May through the end of the year).

The full Stockholm Event Calendar has more information on top upcoming concerts, events, and sporting competitions around the city. Many of the shows selected for inclusion on the Stockholm list can also be found on EuropeTripDeals’ Top 25 European Concert Tours.

About EuropeTripDeals.com:

EuropeTripDeals.com, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.