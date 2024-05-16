ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE PREPARES FOR INDUSTRY’S PEAK SEASON

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage, one of the leaders in the moving & storage industry, is gearing up for the busiest moving season of the year as National Moving Month (May) unfolds.

Summer historically emerges as the prime moving season, with June reigning as the pinnacle month. According to recent statistics from moveBuddah, 45% of all yearly U.S. relocations occur between May and August, with the zenith of activity clustered between June 1 and June 30.

“Whether it be across the country or down the street, moving takes thought, planning and research,” said Zack Turturici from All My Sons Moving & Storage. “There are questions to ask, things to keep in mind and tips that can make your move as seamless as possible.”

All My Sons tips include:

• You get what you pay for. If you are getting more than one quote, make sure you are comparing apples to apples. Usually, they are apples to oranges. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Are they charging hourly? How many men? How large is the company’s fleet of trucks? Are the movers subcontractors or employees of the company?

•

Use your belongings as packing supplies. When packing and unpacking breakable items such as dishes, use items you need to pack such as linens, t-shirts, towels and pillows as protective padding. This will save your items and money you would otherwise spend on packing paper/wrap.

• Pack to the future. Pack smart for easy unpacking. Label boxes by room and be sure to label on all sides of the box for easy identification when stacked. Use red duct tape to wrap boxes packed with essentials that need to be located after the move-in.

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation’s largest company-operated moving and storage company with 94 locations in 80 cities, spanning 34 states, with a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

For more information visit www.allmysons.com.