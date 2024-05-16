Submit Release
Minister Angie Motshekga delivers keynote address at African Catholics Schools Conference in Benoni, 16 May

Minister Motshekga to deliver a keynote address at the African Catholics Schools Conference in Benoni 

The Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga, MP will deliver a keynote address at the 2024 African Catholics Schools Conference taking place at Lumko Retreat Conference Centre in Benoni tomorrow, Thursday, 16 May 2024. 

There are 335 Catholic schools in South Africa with over 7 600 educators and more than 170 000 learners. The Catholic schools have served the children of South Africa since the first school was opened in Port Elizabeth in 1847.

Members of the media are requested to attend the minister’s address as follows: 
Date: Tomorrow, Thursday, 16 May 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Lumko Retreat Conference Centre, Benoni

