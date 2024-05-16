Hickman County Man Arrested, Charged with Homicide

HICKMAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the shooting death of one man and injuries to another person in Hickman County has resulted in the arrest of a Bon Aqua man.

On May 15th, at the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI agents responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Wayne Road in Bon Aqua. Initial reports indicate the incident began with an altercation between a juvenile and a young adult male, and the homeowner, Danny Pewitt, on that property. During that altercation, a motorist, Clair Parish, was flagged down and stopped at that location. At some point during the altercation, the specifics of which remain under investigation, Pewitt fired a weapon, striking and killing Parish (DOB 09/16/1959), and wounding the juvenile. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

On Wednesday, agents arrested Danny Edward Pewitt (DOB 08/15/1953). He is charged with one count of Criminal Homicide, and was booked into the Hickman County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.