Introduction to Handgun class at Busch Shooting Range May 21 offers hands-on practice

DEFIANCE, Mo.— Did you know that handguns are a valid hunting method for several game species, such as rabbits, squirrels, bullfrogs, deer, and coyotes? Handguns offer a viable alternative to hunters who prefer to travel light or might have physical limitations or other restrictions regarding handling or carrying rifles. They can also be used for recreational target shooting.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a class that will help new handgun shooters get the most out of these diminutive firearms.

MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will hold an Introduction to Handgun class Tuesday, May 21 from 5 - 8 p.m. The class is free and open to ages 16 and up. It also includes hands-on shooting practice.

“Handguns offer yet another opportunity in shooting sports, including hunting and target practice,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

The program will begin in the classroom and introduce newcomers to all the aspects they’ll need to begin safely shooting handguns. Participants get a chance to learn important handgun fundamentals, including handgun actions, calibers, safety measures, and shooting techniques that include proper grip and stance.

After the classroom portion, participants will head to the range to practice their new skills in a live-fire session. MDC will provide .22 handguns and ammunition, but attendees may bring their own firearm and ammunition if they choose. Participants should leave their ammunition in their vehicle until it is time to shoot.

Introduction to Handgun is a free program; however, pre-registration is required online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4uq.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

