OFP Funding Revolutionizes Trading Payouts with Rise Integration
Integrating Rise as our payout system marks a significant milestone for us. We're excited to offer a secure and flexible payment solution that meets the needs of our global community of traders”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading prop firm OFP Funding is proud to announce the integration of Rise as its new payout system. This innovative move starts a new era of seamless, efficient, and secure payment processing for traders across the globe.
— Ruggero Catalano, CEO & Co-Founder
Benefits of Rise Integration
Flexible Payments: Traders can now receive their payouts in various ways, offering them greater flexibility and choice in managing their finances.
Global Compliance in 190+ Countries: Rise ensures compliance with regulations in over 190 countries, providing peace of mind to traders.
Secure On-Chain Professional IDs: Rise leverages blockchain technology to enhance security and reduce the risk of identity theft or fraud.
Integration Process
Payouts Under $500: Payouts below $500 will be processed using both crypto and traditional bank transfers.
Payouts Above $500: Payouts exceeding $500 will be exclusively processed through Rise and bank transfers, with bank transfers phasing out gradually.
Confirmation Process: After receiving the payout email, traders will be invited to Rise where the payout will be allocated.
OFP Funding stands out due to its dedication to simplifying the trading process. Unlike typical proprietary firms, OFP skips challenges and verifications, prioritizing easy access to instant funding, enabling traders to begin trading within just 24 hours.
In a show of their commitment to traders, the prop firm is currently offering an exclusive promotion, with significant discounts of up to 45% on all trading account types for a limited period. For more information, visit www.ofpfunding.com.
