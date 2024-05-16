Syracuse University, Onondaga County Make Combined $20M Investment to Launch Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Center

Rendering of the Syracuse University Center for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Center for Science and Technology at Syracuse University

New center will position Syracuse University and Central New York as global leader in research and education on the intelligent manufacturing of semiconductors

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syracuse University today announced its plans to launch the Syracuse University Center for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, an interdisciplinary center that will bring together expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, manufacturing processes, optimization and robotics to advance the science of semiconductor manufacturing. The center will be funded by a $10 million investment from the University, as well as a $10 million grant from Onondaga County. The center is part of a more than $100 million investment in strategically transforming STEM and expanding the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS) at Syracuse University over the next five years.

Housed in the University’s Center for Science and Technology and situated within ECS, the new center will position the University and Central New York as a global leader in research and education on the intelligent manufacturing of semiconductors.

“Syracuse University and Onondaga County have a longstanding history of collaborating in ways that are mutually beneficial for our students, faculty and staff; the Central New York community and the economic prosperity of our region,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “I am grateful for the county’s support. I look forward to the teaching and research that will occur at this new center as well as the meaningful ways that its educational outcomes will contribute to a thriving advanced semiconductor manufacturing industry in Central New York.”

Today’s announcement comes as Micron Technology continues its $100 billion investment in Central New York, which is expected to create 50,000 new jobs in the region, including 9,000 high-paying jobs directly with Micron. Micron will also invest $500 million in community and workforce development, focusing on assisting traditionally underrepresented and disadvantaged populations while training or retraining the region’s workforce.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who was central to attracting Micron to Central New York, says this new facility will play a significant role in helping to drive economic development, cultivate the talent pipeline, attract federal research and development funding and build the semiconductor supply chain in Syracuse.

“As Onondaga County prepares to become the hub for memory technology chip production, we know that we will need our partners in higher education to help develop the necessary workforce critical to ensuring our success,” says McMahon. “With this historic investment by Onondaga County and Syracuse University to launch the Center for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, we are taking a huge step forward in that effort. This new center will serve as a vital workforce pipeline as Micron proceeds with the largest investment in the country at White Pine Business Park. I want to thank Chancellor Syverud and the entire team at Syracuse University for their commitment and partnership in making this important initiative a reality.”

The new Syracuse University Center for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing will drive progress in manufacturing processes across the semiconductor supply chain. A state-of-the-art teaching and research facility, it will replicate an autonomous-advanced manufacturing floor enabling research and design that will make Syracuse and the United States globally competitive in semiconductor manufacturing technologies. Students will be trained in the manufacturing technologies of today and create the new ideas that will drive the industry tomorrow. This university’s ongoing partnership with Micron and the county will ensure that Onondaga County can deliver chips through the most high-quality and cost-effective manufacturing processes possible for years to come.

“Central New York is about to undergo a once-in-a-generation transformation and Syracuse University will play a critical role as one of the region’s key higher education partners,” says Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie. “We are proud to partner with the county, Micron and other community and business leaders to prepare a workforce in a way that capitalizes on all of the economic opportunities facing our region today.”

The new center is aligned with the University’s academic strategic plan and leverages the investment it has already made in AI, manufacturing, quantum technologies and precision measurement. Over the next five years, the University will hire more than 10 new faculty at various ranks with expertise in manufacturing process engineering and automation, optimization and artificial intelligence, materials science engineering and other related fields.

“Not only will this center support economic and workforce development, it will also generate significant academic opportunities for both our students and our faculty from a teaching, learning and research perspective,” says Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter. “There is huge demand for trained professionals in and across these fields and Syracuse University will be at the forefront of preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers and leaders in the advanced semiconductor manufacturing space.”

The center’s research will drive the improvements in manufacturing needed to give designers the ability to create tomorrow’s most advanced chips. It will also deliver the skill sets needed by today’s semiconductor industry by educating graduate and undergraduate students in cutting-edge manufacturing and supply-chain technologies.

ECS Dean Cole Smith, who is leading the efforts to expand engineering at Syracuse, says the new center will allow the University to attract and retain diverse and talented student scholars from across the globe who will come to Syracuse to live, learn, study and work. The University will also work closely with the county and the City of Syracuse to recruit students from area high schools, including the new STEAM High School. These efforts directly support the College of Engineering and Computer Science’s plan to grow its undergraduate enrollment by 50% by 2028.

“We want to make advanced manufacturing tangible, exciting and accessible for all students, even if they have not yet seen engineering and computer science as a potential career field,” says Dean Smith. “One of the most exciting aspects of this center is in its dual use for research and education. Prospective students, especially those coming from Central New York, will see amazing opportunities for themselves in the field of semiconductor manufacturing. Instead of just reading about the industry, they will both witness exciting research and interact with an automated, intelligent factory floor when they visit the center.”

Work on the facility is underway.