Mirah and M3 Information Partner to Enhance Mental Health Screening in Primary Care Settings

Together, we're revolutionizing the very way we understand and address patient needs.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirah and M-3 Information, LLC today announced the availability of the M3 Checklist assessment for mental illness in the Mirah platform.
Approximately 75% of all primary care visits include a mental health concern. By incorporating assessment for behavioral health conditions into primary care, providers can detect mental health conditions earlier – before symptoms and conditions worsen. Most behavioral health assessments, however, are targeted to only measure symptoms around a single condition, like the commonly used PHQ-9 for depression. The M3 Checklist is designed to supersede these single-disease screens and the multi-dimensional perspective provides a deeper symptom-driven review.
A nationally recognized, peer reviewed, and clinically validated tool, in 3 minutes, the M3 Checklist can assess a patient’s risk for mood and anxiety symptoms that are indicative of various common mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and bipolar disorder. It is the only patient-rated assessment that provides a score showing overall severity – allowing mental health to be viewed and discussed like other chronic conditions, such as diabetes or cholesterol.
Embedding the M3 Checklist into Mirah streamlines the assessment process, empowering healthcare providers to confidentially evaluate mental health with precision and efficiency. This integration will enhance quality of care and facilitate collaborative decision-making between providers and patients, guiding discussions about monitoring and treatment options with greater insight and clarity. Since it was designed for use in a primary care setting, the M3 Checklist is ideal for Integrated Behavioral Health programs, including the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM).
At the organization level, Mirah’s aggregate data dashboard enables administrators to use the M3 Checklist to assess, track, and monitor population health and program quality.
“Integrating behavioral health into primary care is the way forward. Period,” said Mark Potter, CEO of Mirah. “At Mirah, we’re resolute about supporting that. So, it was a natural partnership to bring the tool that is reimagining mental health assessment in primary care into the platform supporting integrated care teams across the country. ”
“Partnering with Mirah is a remarkable opportunity to expand the reach and impact of our assessment tool by making it more accessible,” said M3 CEO, Michael Byer. “In Mirah, providers can administer the assessment to patients easily and automatically, and view the results longitudinally. Together, we're revolutionizing the very way we understand and address patient needs.”
To learn more about the M3 Checklist in Mirah, visit www.mirah.com/m3-with-mirah.
About Mirah: Mirah is bridging the gap between data and action for behavioral health. With a best-in-class measurement platform, use of Mirah empowers data-driven decision-making, drives patient engagement, and unlocks the power of analytics to prove and improve patient outcomes. Built onto that, Mirah’s collaborative care solution is intentionally designed to address the pain points of integrated behavioral health – supporting communication, care coordination, and caseload management for multi-disciplinary care teams. Mirah simplifies the process so providers can focus on what matters most: taking care of patients. This enterprise-level technology is combined with an expert clinical support team for effective, sustainable implementation of data-informed behavioral healthcare at scale. Learn more at mirah.com.
About M3: M-3 Information, LLC (“M3”) grew out of a collaborative of National Institute of Mental Health (“NIMH”) alumnus and other academic researchers, clinicians, information technology, and business people committed to reengineering the detection of mental health disease and streamlining its integration into Primary Care. The team identified a need to develop a multi-dimensional screen to replace the existing single-condition oriented screens that only addressed one form of mental illness. To address these problems, the team focused on a mental health screen that could measure outcomes based on question responses. Visit M3Information.com for more information.
