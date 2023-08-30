Mirah Welcomes Collaborative Care Experts Jessica Lyons and Ben Hillyard as Clinical Advisors
The collaborative care leaders bring half a century of combined mental health experience to support Mirah's vision for data-driven behavioral health outcomes
While behavioral health integration is undoubtedly the future of mental health care, the industry has lacked the tools to support it. Mirah’s technology changes everything.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the first comprehensive platform for behavioral health integration, Mirah announced today that Jessica Lyons, LMFT and Ben Hillyard, LCMHC have joined as Clinical Advisors.
— Jessica Lyons
Co-founders of behavioral health practice Aloft Integrated Wellness, Jessica and Ben are recognized nationally for their expertise in behavioral health integration. At Aloft, they led a two-year pilot program in pediatric and adolescent integrated care funded by a 1115 medicaid waiver (NH IDN). The pilot demonstrated financial sustainability and was the first to prove the feasibility of expanding the collaborative care model (CoCM) beyond anxiety and depression alone.
“While behavioral health integration is undoubtedly the future of mental health care, the industry has lacked the tools to support it. Mirah’s technology changes everything,” explained Jessica. “Joining Mirah isn’t just about refining a platform, it's about igniting a revolution in mental health care.”
Mirah CEO, Mark Potter, echoed this sentiment. “In welcoming our new teammates, we’re sending a clear signal to the industry: Mirah doesn't just adapt, we lead. Ben and Jessica don’t just bring expertise to the table; they bring a shared vision. Their insights and hands-on experience with collaborative care will be instrumental in our next phase of growth and innovation.”
Mirah announced the launch of their behavioral health integration platform earlier this year. With 50 years of combined experience in the field, the Aloft duo brings a wealth of knowledge, insight, and expertise to the Mirah team. In their role as Clinical Advisors, they will provide implementation and training on behavioral health integration and represent an important voice for providers and patients in Mirah's mission to improve health outcomes with data-driven care.
About Mirah: Mirah is empowering providers with data-driven decision-making, helping both improve behavioral health outcomes and access. With a best-in-class platform for measuring and tracking patient progress, Mirah’s fully integrated solution offers actionable insights, powerful analytics, and an unparalleled level of precision to help organizations deliver measurement-based care and collaborative care at scale. Mirah combines this enterprise-level technology with an expert clinical support team to drive effective, sustainable implementation of data-informed care across organizations of all sizes. To learn more, visit www.mirah.com.
Amanda Young
Mirah
marketing@mirah.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn