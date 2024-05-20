CTRL+ALT Digital Named Among Best Software Development Companies Of 2024
Each business we work with is unique and our team is accustomed to creating custom platforms that will help them gain efficiency, whether that's a CRM, web or mobile app, loan approval systems, & more”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTRL+ALT Digital, the full-service digital agency renowned for its innovative and tailor-made software solutions, has been named one of the 2024 Best Software Development Companies by Expertise.com, a revered platform that connects users with the best local experts and top-ranked providers.
— Tina Bobango, Co-Founder & CTO of CTRL+ALT Digital
For the third consecutive year, CTRL+ALT Digital has received this prestigious recognition, cementing its position as an industry leader in the digital realm. In an outstanding achievement, the company was named to all eight categories applicable to their extensive services by Expertise.com, which annually distributes its exclusive "Best Of" awards across 200 industries and over 60,000 businesses. This accolade is highly selective and determined based on criteria encompassing availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism.
Founded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango, CTRL+ALT Digital has consistently demonstrated excellence in providing customized software development solutions across a myriad of industries including healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, food and beverage, home services, solar energy, nonprofits, and more. Recognized by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business, CTRL+ALT Digital also holds certifications as a GSA contractor, along with esteemed partnerships with Google and Microsoft.
Upon receiving the award, Co-Founder & CTO Tina Bobango stated, "We’re proud to be able to provide custom software development solutions for our clients. Each business we work with is unique and our team is accustomed to creating custom platforms that will help them gain efficiency, whether that's a CRM, web or mobile app, mortgage/loan approval systems, and more. Our full-time team of developers are all located in Jacksonville. Many companies aren’t transparent about outsourcing work overseas so it’s important be able to say it’s all done locally and our clients can meet with us in person as needed."
CTRL+ALT Digital's unwavering commitment to client satisfaction through personalized software development has not only earned them this honor but also the trust and loyalty of their clients. As they celebrate this victory, the team remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and delivering unparalleled service.
For more information about CTRL+ALT Digital and its services, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/.
About CTRL+ALT Digital
CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency founded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango. They service clients from various industries including healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, and nonprofits, among many others. CTRL+ALT Digital is also certified by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business, a certified GSA contractor, and an official Google & Microsoft Partner.
Tina Bobango
CTRL+ALT Digital
+1 904-878-2875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram