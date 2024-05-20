Venn NCE Announces Launch of "Amplifying Leverage: Strategies for Effective Negotiation"

Christine McKay, CEO Venn Negotiation Venn NCE Logo

This Premier Virtual Negotiation Workshop Is Designed to Levels Up Negotiations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venn Negotiation, a branch of Venn NCE, announces the launch of "Amplifying Leverage: Strategies for Effective Negotiation," a state-of-the-art virtual workshop designed for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals in commercial real estate and insurance. This one-day event promises an exceptional educational experience with real-time simulations, expert guidance, and valuable networking opportunities.

The event features Christine McKay, a negotiation expert whose strategies have significantly influenced over a billion dollars in negotiation outcomes. This virtual workshop will be held on June 20th from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM on the interactive platform Gather.Town.

Reasons to Attend:

• Expertise: Gain insights from Christine McKay, whose negotiation strategies are supported by decades of successful, high-stakes deal-making experience.

• Interactive Learning: Participants will take part in simulations that mirror challenging negotiation scenarios, providing practical, hands-on experience.

• Networking Opportunities: Connect with driven professionals in your field, enhancing your network and creating potential opportunities for collaboration and growth.

This workshop is ideal for commercial real estate brokers, entrepreneurs, small business owners, salespeople, and insurance agents. It will equip them with the tools to execute deals more effectively and confidently. Attendance is limited to 50 participants to ensure an intimate learning environment and direct access to Christine McKay.

Registration Details:

• Date: June 20th

• Time: 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM

• Location: Online via Gather.Town

• Cost: $2497 per participant. An early bird discount of 20% is available for the first 20 registrants using the code VENN20.

Registration ends on May 27th. Spaces are limited and filling quickly, so early registration is advised to secure a place.

Take action now to level up /negotiation skills at "Amplifying Leverage: Strategies for Effective Negotiation." This is more than just a workshop—it's an investment in professional growth that offers immediate and lasting benefits.

For more information and to register, please visit www.VennNCE.com/negotiation_AmplifyingLeverage.

About Christine McKay: CEO and founder of Venn NCE, McKay has been a negotiator for over 25 years, negotiating deals with companies of all sizes on a global scale and many of the Fortune 500 including familiar names like HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Juniper Networks, and Verizon. Much of her career has focused on negotiating licensing agreements, IT Services agreements, and hardware/software terms of use. McKay understands and can predict how people think, emote, and react, making her uniquely skilled in managing and growing business relationships.

About Venn NCE: Venn NCE is the Negotiation Center of Excellence for small and mid-sized companies. A consulting firm that offers specialized negotiation services, Venn NCE delivers custom solutions through skilled professionals, providing negotiation consulting, team coaching, and strategic advice. With a consultative approach and a dedication to client advancement, Venn NCE cultivates long-lasting partnerships, enabling businesses to attain successful negotiation results and fulfill their corporate goals.