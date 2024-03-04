Christine McKay, CEO of Venn NCE, Honored as an Outstanding Woman by City Club Los Angeles for Transformative Impact

Christine McKay, CEO Venn Negotiation Venn NCE Logo

The 15th Annual Outstanding Women of the City Club Luncheon Honors Christine McKay on March 27, 2024

The City Club LA plays a significant role in my business and my life. I am grateful and humbled to receive this honor.” — Christine McKay

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine McKay, CEO and Founder of the Venn Negotiation Center of Excellence (Venn NCE), has been named an Outstanding Woman of City Club Los Angeles, as a woman in the community who uplifts, empowers, and soars. City Club LA, one of the top business clubs in Los Angeles, also honors Carmen Torres, CEO of My HR Specialist, Kim Washington, VP of Resource Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, and Rahab Mahfud, Sr. Project Manager at Southern California Edison, for their exceptional contributions and leadership within their respective fields. These nominations highlight the impact of women leaders across various sectors.

The 15th Annual Outstanding Women of the City Club Luncheon on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, will celebrate McKay's leadership efforts at Venn NCE, City Club LA, and in her community. At the club, McKay has served as the Chair of the Business Alliance Committee, is currently the Vice Chair of the membership committee, and is an active member of the Breakfast Club, Women of City Club, and the Business Alliance and Ambassador Committees. She also greatly impacts her community due to her involvement with MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), which aids young women from underserved communities in pursuing education.

Under McKay's leadership, Venn NCE has become a vital resource for small and mid-sized businesses, providing negotiation consulting, risk assessments, and training. In response to the accolade, City Club LA's General Manager, Jarrod Levine, said, "Christine McKay's dedication and impact in the business world and her community make her an ideal honoree for the Outstanding Women Luncheon. Her work exemplifies the leadership and community empowerment we value at City Club LA." This recognition underscores McKay's professional growth, personal excellence, and community service contributions.

Venn NCE celebrates McKay's achievement, highlighting its ongoing mission to empower businesses and individuals, which is driven by her exemplary leadership.

Event Time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Event Location:

City Club Los Angeles,

555 South Flower Street,

51st Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Telephone: 213-620-9662

Tickets: $95 and are available on Eventbrite

About Christine McKay: CEO and founder of Venn NCE, McKay has been a negotiator for over 25 years, negotiating deals with companies of all sizes on a global scale and many of the Fortune 500 including familiar names like HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Juniper Networks, and Verizon. Much of her career has focused on negotiating licensing agreements, IT Services agreements, and hardware/software terms of use. McKay understands and can predict how people think, emote, and react, making her uniquely skilled in managing and growing business relationships.

About Venn NCE: Venn NCE is a consulting firm offering specialized negotiation services to small and mid-sized businesses. Serving as the Negotiation Center of Excellence, Venn NCE delivers custom solutions through skilled professionals, providing negotiation consulting, team coaching, and strategic advice. With a consultative approach and a dedication to client advancement, Venn NCE cultivates long-lasting partnerships, enabling businesses to attain successful negotiation results and fulfill their corporate goals.