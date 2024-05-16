Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Temozolomide Teva, temozolomide, Date of authorisation: 28/01/2010, Revision: 22, Status: Authorised

Treatment with Temozolomide Teva should be prescribed by a doctor with experience in the treatment of brain tumours.

The dose of Temozolomide Teva depends on body surface area (calculated using the patient’s height and weight) and ranges from 75 to 200 mg per square metre, once a day. The dose and the number of doses depend on the type of tumour being treated, whether the patient has been treated before, whether Temozolomide Teva is being used alone or with other treatments, and how the patient responds to treatment. Temozolomide Teva should be taken without food.

Patients may also need to take medicines to prevent vomiting before taking Temozolomide Teva. Temozolomide Teva should be used with caution in patients with severe liver problems or with kidney problems.

