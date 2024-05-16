Florida Hurricane Ian Survivors: Access Vital Support Now with Disaster Case Management Services
Our dedicated team is committed to providing comprehensive support to help survivors navigate through the recovery journey.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, survivors in the impacted areas are reminded that recovery assistance is still within reach. Disaster Services Corporation, Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA, has been entrusted with the critical role of providing Disaster Case Management services to aid in the restoration process.
"We understand the challenges and hardships faced by those affected by Hurricane Ian," says Aunshelle White, Regional Disaster Case Program Manager. "Our dedicated team is committed to providing comprehensive support to help survivors navigate through the recovery journey."
The Disaster Case Management services extend to residents in the following counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Polk. Regardless of your specific needs, our team is equipped to assist in various areas, including FEMA advocacy, application support, employment assistance, SNAP, LIHEAP, disaster-related furniture and appliance replacement, and construction assessments.
To access these vital services, survivors are encouraged to fill out the Disaster Case Management Interest Form, available at https://www.svdpdisaster.org/form/florida-disaster-case-management. Upon submission, a Disaster Case Manager will promptly reach out to conduct a screening or intake process. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to DR4673FLIAN@svdpdisaster.org.
Regional Program Managers, Aunshelle White and Shanon Granado and their team of specialists stand ready to provide personalized support tailored to each survivor's circumstances. "We're here to help you through the disaster recovery process," assures Shanon. "Our program is entirely free of charge for disaster survivors."
This specialized program is generously provided funding by FEMA, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), and Volunteer Florida, reflecting our commitment to collaboration and community resilience.
Disaster Services Corporation (DSC) facilitates change by integrating equity into all aspects of emergency management. Our focus is on humanity, and our vision supports the empowerment of marginalized communities within all phases of the disaster management cycle. We support the development and implementation of innovative community-based programs and adaptation projects to enhance resilience in diverse, vulnerable, and underserved communities.
DSC, a subsidiary of the National Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing disaster relief and recovery services to individuals and communities affected by natural disasters. Through compassionate outreach and practical assistance, the organization strives to empower survivors on their journey toward restoration and resilience.
