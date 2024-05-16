Epsom UTV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer William Jones

603-271-3361

May 16, 2024

Epsom, NH – On May 15, 2024 at approximately 8:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) and a car on private property in Epsom.

Sullivan Remare, 20, of Epsom, NH, was operating an unregistered UTV with two passengers on private property without written landowner permission near Black Hall Road in Epsom when he struck a Honda Odyssey operating in the parking lot of the Epsom Bible Church. Remare sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The two passengers, Sawyer Conway, 18 of Northwood and Daniel Carrigan, 18, of Epsom, also sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Karl Storman, 49, of Epsom was the operator of the Honda Odyssey. He did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

Remare and the two passengers were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Fish and Game personel along with Epsom Police Department, Epsom and Concord Fire EMS services responded to the scene. Epsom, Concord, and Tri-Town Ambulance Services transported Conway and Carrigan to Concord Hospital. Remare was transported to Eliot Hospital in Manchester.

The accident remains under investigation, however primary cauasation of the accident appears to be the operating on a public way. Charges are pending.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to operate on designated, clearly marked OHRV trails. Always wear safety equipment while operating a motor vehicle.