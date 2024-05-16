Submit Release
Dr. Callisia Clarke Will Be Appointed to US Cancer Advisory Board

On Saturday, President Biden announced his intent to appoint several accomplished individuals to serve on national boards or commissions. Among them is Callisia N. Clarke, MD, MS, FACS, FSSO, a surgical oncologist at the Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, to serve as a Member of the National Cancer Advisory Board

Per the White House news release, “The National Cancer Advisory Board plays an important role in guiding the Director of the National Cancer Institute in setting the course for the national cancer research program.”

Members of this influential board will complement the Cancer Moonshot initiative by ensuring the Administration is investing in research and development that will help advance breakthroughs to prevent, detect, and treat diseases like cancer.

Dr. Clarke is associate professor of surgery and the division chief of surgical oncology at Froedtert, as well as president of the Association for Academic Surgery. Her research efforts center on epigenetic regulation of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and surgical workforce diversification as a means to ameliorate cancer disparities. Dr. Clarke is nationally recognized and an expert in cancer disparities and management of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

